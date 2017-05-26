Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Bernardo Silva, Alexis Sanchez

JEAN CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Getty Images

Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva has reportedly flown in to Manchester, with Manchester City said to be the favourites to secure his signature.

According to James Robson of the Manchester Evening News, the Portugal international arrived in town on Thursday evening from Mallorca. While Manchester United have also been linked with the 22-year-old star, it's suggested that City are the player's most likely destination at this stage.

Sam Lee of Goal has reported City are close to signing the playmaker, with Silva set to undergo a medial on Friday.

"[Pep] Guardiola already has a wealth of options in attacking midfield in the form of David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne," added Robson. "But just last month he suggested he wanted more quality in that department."

Silva has been one of the most exciting footballers to watch in the European game in 2016-17. Here’s a reminder of his brilliant season:

Indeed, Monaco have impressed plenty with the pace and power they have in all areas of the pitch. But Silva offers something a little different.

Typically utilised on the right flank, the diminutive creator floats inside, finds space and probes at opposition defences. Silva is so difficult to rob possession from, as he’s balanced, composed and has a nifty turn of pace.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

As aforementioned, City do have a lot of options in this part of the field and Alex Shaw of ESPN isn’t convinced Guardiola should be seeking to strengthen this section of the team:

The best sides don’t stand still, though. Although Silva may seem like an indulgence given City’s attacking strength, the Portuguese’s intelligence and adaptability would make him a huge asset. Additionally, at 22, he would potentially become a mainstay at the Etihad Stadium for years to come.

Based on his performances this season, Silva would also fancy his chances of usurping his namesake, De Bruyne or even Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane in one of the wide berths. Plenty of clubs across Europe will be looking on enviously at the options available to Guardiola should the Monaco man arrive.

Bayern Munich Provide Alexis Sanchez Competition

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to Robson, Bayern Munich have emerged as City’s main rivals to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

"The German champions believe the Arsenal striker is intent on a move to the Allianz Arena and are prepared to offer him a deal worth £230,000-a-week," it’s suggested.

Guardiola is said to have made the 28-year-old his "top target" for the summer, with City ready to part with £50 million for his signature. "But there is a growing feeling at Bayern that Sanchez will choose them ahead of City," Robson continued.

Speculation has been rife about Sanchez’s future as he only has one year remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium. As we can see, the Chilean seems to have plenty of options as things stand:

If City were to get him on board, then they’d be signing one of the best players in the Premier League.

Sanchez ended the top-flight season with 24 goals and 10 assists, blossoming at the point of the attack and in an advanced role from the left-hand side. There aren’t many players in world football who can combine such a raw edge with composure and inventiveness on the ball.

They’re the kind of qualities Guardiola craves from his forwards, with Sanchez’s versatility meaning he would be a massive asset anywhere across the front three for City if he was to join. However, Bayern would naturally be a hugely tempting proposition for the forward too.