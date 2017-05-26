Barcelona Transfer News: Ander Herrera Rumours, Latest on Jasper Cillessen

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly dismissed any notion that they would sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona this summer.

According to Samuel Lovett of The Independent, the Old Trafford club have no intention of letting their star midfielder move anywhere. It's added that, as of yet, there has been no approach from the Catalan giants for the Spain international.

"Jose Mourinho trusts in the Spaniard and, rather than selling Herrera, United can be expected to begin discussing a new contract with the Bilbao-born midfielder," the piece continued.

Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport has reported that Ernesto Valverde, tipped to take over from Luis Enrique as Barcelona manager, will seek to bring Herrera to the Camp Nou when he is appointed. The duo worked together for a season with Athletic Bilbao before United signed the midfielder.

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Having initially struggled for consistency in the early stages of his Red Devils career, Herrera has become such an important player for United.

Per Squawka Football, he turned in another brilliant display in midfield as United coasted to UEFA Europa League glory on Wednesday:

The Basque playmaker has a bit of everything. As is evident from the previous figures, Herrera is defensively alert and marries those instincts with aggression. But he's also a fine technical player, able to dictate the tempo of a game from the middle third.

Given Barcelona's midfield has lacked cohesion at times this season, it would be no surprise to see the Blaugrana interested in a player of Herrera's type. And while the 27-year-old seems to be enjoying life at Old Trafford, a move to the Camp Nou would be tempting for many Spanish players.

But, as has been reported, convincing United to sell a player who has developed into a linchpin under Mourinho would be a massive challenge. If Barca want him, they'll most likely have to pay big.

Jasper Cillessen Discusses Future

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has said he will assess his future in January before deciding whether to remain at the club.

The Dutchman was brought in as back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen but has struggled for regular minutes as a result. The former Ajax man made just one start in La Liga last term, as well as one appearance in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Toni Juanmarti of Sport, Cillessen said he's happy for now, although he would reassess midway through next term:

"I have not thought about listening to offers, I'm fine here. If I play very little, we will see in the winter transfer window, but for the moment I am not thinking about anything. I spoke to Dick Advocaat (Netherlands coach) and he told me that if I play well he will keep picking me."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Although he's struggled for minutes, there have been some positive signs when the Dutchman has featured.

Per Spanish football journalist Sergi Dominguez, his distribution is excellent:

There's no doubt Cillessen is a talented operator between the sticks and a player who would improve plenty of elite teams across European football. At 28, he's potentially in the peak years of his career, too.

It's why the stopper must consider his position carefully. While being part of a Barcelona squad challenging for trophies is desirable, spending the vast majority of the campaign on the bench is far from ideal for Cillessen, especially when he could make an impact elsewhere.