Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Rumours, Bertrand Traore Latest

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Diego Costa's move from Chelsea to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian is said to be in major doubt.

As reported by Oliver Todd of the MailOnline, it was confirmed on Thursday by the Chinese Football Association that the signing of foreign players will now come with a 100 per cent tax.

It's suggested in the report that Tianjin were poised to complete a deal for Costa worth around £76 million prior to this announcement, although now that looks unlikely, as the striker would potentially cost the club a whopping £152 million.

According to Matt Hughes of The Times, Chelsea will not be willing to entertain any cut-price offers for Costa, as they value the striker at around £60 million.

As noted by OptaJoe, Costa was an important player in Chelsea's pursuit of the Premier League title last term:

Despite his influence, it has been anticipated he would leave this summer. Per Todd, Costa was reportedly poised to pick up a weekly wage of £620,000 after tax had he made the switch to Tianjin.

The striker sticking around would potentially be a massive positive for the Blues, though. Although there were reports Costa and manager Antonio Conte had a fallout earlier in the year, the striker's application has been outstanding in the main.

Aside from his 20 goals and seven assists, his hold-up play, aggression and work rate has given Chelsea a tremendous outlet.

Per Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the striker has also shown how robust he is in the 2016-17 campaign:

According to Hughes, Chelsea have already considered replacements for Costa, with Everton forward Romelu Lukaku said to be on their agenda. And while the Belgian has been a goal machine this term, his all-round game doesn't measure up to the Spain international.

With that in mind, keeping the 28-year-old at the football club for another season yet would be to the benefit of the Blues.

Bertrand Traore Wants Chelsea Future

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bertrand Traore, who spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ajax from Chelsea, has said he wants a future at Stamford Bridge.

"That's my hope," he said when asked if he wanted to play for the Blues next term, per Marc Williams of the Daily Star. "I will go away with the national team and after that take some rest. Then I will go back to Chelsea and have a talk. We will see."

Traore went on to say he felt as though he had a "great season" with the Dutch giants, although he is unsure as to whether he will remain with the Blues.

The forward was part of the Ajax side who memorably progressed to the UEFA Europa League final, where they were beaten by Manchester United 2-0.

As noted by Squawka's Greg Johnson, Traore was one Ajax player who caught the eye:

The main issue for the 21-year-old would be getting regular games. After all, as talented as he is, it's difficult to see the Burkina Faso international usurping the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro or Willian in the first team at the moment.

Traore is an exciting option and a player with a bright future. As things stand, if he does envisage a long-term stay at Chelsea, perhaps another loan move and another season of regular football would be the best course of action at this point.