Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, Michael Keane Rumours

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly confident of wrapping up a deal for Antoine Griezmann before the end of June.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, the club want to sign the Frenchman in an £85 million deal and hope to have it completed sooner rather than later "as the first of a series of impact signings."

Delaney added that "United sources" revealed there are still plenty of talks to be had, but such is the expectation the deal will go through, some of Griezmann's commercial partners are already planning accordingly for his move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are also said to want Torino striker Andrea Belotti to partner the Atletico Madrid man, though he, too, had a release clause of £85 million and the chances of them landing him for less are "50-50."

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Along with the two forwards, United have also begun serious work on signing Burnley defender Michael Keane, and he is seen as a "much likelier" capture than Belotti.

United have much rebuilding to do this summer after a disappointing Premier League campaign—in which they scored just 54 goals and drew 15 matches—but their task this summer has been made immeasurably easier after qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

They secured their place on Wednesday, beating Ajax 2-0 to win the UEFA Europa League final. Bleacher Report's Sam Pilger and the Telegraph's James Ducker believe they are now clear to land Griezmann as a result:

The 26-year-old is one of the hottest properties in European football and further cemented his status with another strong campaign, netting 26 goals and laying on 12 assists in all competitions.

He's the calibre of player United need to challenge for the Premier League title, and there's almost a feeling of inevitability about his arrival at Old Trafford now—it could be a matter of when rather than if.

Some United fans may be less confident that Keane can help them kick on in the same way.

Hesham Bilal-Hafiz of the Manchester Evening News is against buying him:

However, the 24-year-old had an excellent season with the Clarets and would be an upgrade on Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and arguably Marcos Rojo, depending on his ability to maintain the good form he showed this year.

Per Squawka Football, he compares well to them in the air, albeit having played far more this year:

The United academy graduate was a reliable and consistent performer throughout the campaign for Burnley to help them stay up, and he even stood out in matches against the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Englishman's physicality, reading of the game and concentration are all exceptional, too.

Reservations over his ability to adapt to a different approach to the game at Old Trafford are understandable, and he may not be the star centre-back United fans crave to partner Eric Bailly, but he could still make for a good acquisition.