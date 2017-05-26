NHL Playoffs 2017: Viewing Information and Odds for Stanley Cup Final

Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to defend their Stanley Cup championship after an epic double-overtime victory Thursday night over the Ottawa Senators in the seventh game of their Eastern Conference Final series.

After taking a pass from Sidney Crosby, Chris Kunitz fluttered a shot past Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson at the 5:09 mark of the second extra period to give the Penguins a 3-2 victory.

The Penguins will meet the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final, and that series will start Monday night at 8 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The game will be televised by NBC.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1, Nashville at Pittsburgh, May 29, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2, Nashville at Pittsburgh, May 31, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Game 3, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN

Game 4, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 5, 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5, Nashville at Pittsburgh, June 8, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 6, Pittsburgh at Nashville, June 11, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 7, Nashville at Pittsburgh, June 14, 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

It was a remarkable game for Kunitz, who had not scored in his previous 34 games. In addition to scoring the winner, he also scored the opening goal of the game in the second period.

The Senators were a worthy opponent throughout the series, and that was especially the case in the seventh game. After Pittsburgh scored the opening goal, Mark Stone tied the game 20 seconds later for the visitors.

That 1-1 tie held up into the third period, and the Penguins took advantage of their only power play of the night as Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 8:16 remaining in the third period.

That goal turned PPG Paints Arena into a cauldron of noise, but the Sens were undaunted. With the minutes ticking away, superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson blasted a shot from the point that made its way through traffic and clanged off the post.

Little-used Ryan Dzingel was in the right place at the right time, and he jumped on the rebound and slammed it into the back of the net with 5:19 remaining.

The first overtime was dominated by Pittsburgh, as the Penguins outshot the Sens, 8-2. Phil Kessel had two outstanding chances in the extra session as he broke in on the left side and shot the puck just wide of Anderson's far post.

A few minutes later, Kessel had a similar play with a bit more traffic in front. This time his shot hit the post and then bounced over the net for a close-but-no-cigar moment.

The Pens continued to carry the play in the second overtime, and when Crosby wheeled inside the face-off circle with the puck and found Kunitz, the game was over.

Crosby's pass bounced a couple of times on the ice, and that wobbling puck was the main reason Kunitz unleashed his knuckle-puck shot.

"Sid came off the bench, and I just tried to find a soft area," Kunitz told NBC's Pierre McGuire on the ice after the game. "I fluttered a shot on net and it went in."

Kunitz then gave a brief scouting report on the Predators: "They are a speed team and they are going to come after us. They have an active defense with four Karlssons on their team and a great goaltender, and we are just going to have to figure out a way to play our game."

Kunitz's reference to "four Karlssons" was a tip of the hat in the direction of Nashville's aggressive and productive defensemen. Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm have combined for 39 points in 16 postseason games, and slowing that unit down will be a big priority for the Penguins.

The Predators are plus-102 to win the Stanley Cup, meaning a Nashville backer would have to wager $100 to win a profit of $102, according to OddsShark.

Prior to the seventh game against the Senators, the Penguins were plus-140 to win their second straight Stanley Cup. That price will almost certainly go down as the oddsmakers make their assessment of the Stanley Cup Final.