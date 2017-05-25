Justin Gilbert Suspended 4 Weeks for Violating NFL Substance Abuse Policy

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Justin Gilbert was reportedly suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Courtney Fallon of NFL Network reported the news Thursday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noted the penalty was for the violation of the NFL's Substances of Abuse policy.

The suspension makes the 2014 first-round pick an even less attractive option on the free-agency market after the Pittsburgh Steelers cut him this offseason. He appeared in 12 games for the Steelers in 2016 and notched three tackles and zero interceptions.

In fact, the Oklahoma State product has just one interception in his career since the Cleveland Browns used the No. 8 overall pick on him in 2014.

Former teammate Joe Thomas turned heads earlier this offseason when he reacted to Pittsburgh's decision to release Gilbert:

Gilbert is still young, but Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk said that, based on the suspension, "it's possible that this player with Top 10 talent could be done at age 25."