Lonzo Ball Reportedly Considering Working out for 76ers Before 2017 NBA Draft

Lonzo Ball is still hoping to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is reportedly considering a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The 76ers have the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft after the Boston Celtics and Lakers.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge explained Thursday that Ball had "politely said no" to an invitation for a workout with Boston, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

Ball's agent, Harrison Gaines, will decide on the 76ers workout after discussing the team's plans with general manager Bryan Colangelo. The use of last year's first overall pick, Ben Simmons, as a point forward is apparently part of the concern.

Although the 6'6" guard out of UCLA has enough size for a 2, Ball is clearly best as a true point guard after leading the nation with 7.6 assists per game last season.

However, all indications are that the California native wants to remain in Los Angeles. His father, LaVar, said after the draft lottery the Lakers were the only team his son would work out for, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation.

The interest appears to be mutual, with the team reportedly "enamored" with Ball, per Chad Ford of ESPN. The team's president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson, also said the young player reminds him of himself, via ESPN Los Angeles.

Still, hedging his bets with multiple workouts could be a smart move in case the Lakers have a change of heart.