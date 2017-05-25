2017 French Open Odds: Nadal, Djokovic, Murray Betting Lines and Analysis

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Coming off his first Grand Slam final in three years and without rival Roger Federer to challenge him, Spain’s Rafael Nadal is listed as the -125 favorite (bet $125 to win $100) to win the men’s singles title at the 2017 French Open at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The nine-time winner lost to Federer in the Australian Open final and withdrew in the third round of last year’s tournament due to a wrist injury. Federer skipped this year’s French Open to rest.

Nadal owns a 36-6 singles record in 2017 and has won three titles, including the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open and Madrid Open during the European clay court season. In fact, he is 17-1 on clay this year, with the lone loss coming versus Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Nadal had beaten Thiem in the final of the Madrid Open, and three of his six losses so far have come versus Federer.

Despite being a big favorite to win his 10th singles title at Roland Garros, Nadal is seeded fourth in the tournament behind top-seeded Andy Murray, No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Stan Wawrinka. Thiem is seeded fifth and listed as the +900 co-third choice (bet $100 to win $900) at online gambling sites along with Murray, with Djokovic second behind Nadal at +300.

Djokovic is the defending French Open champ, defeating Murray in four sets in last year’s final. The 30-year-old Serbian had never won the French Open before, finishing as the runner-up in three of the previous four years. Djokovic lost twice to Nadal in the final (2012 and 2014) and then fell to Wawrinka in 2015 before winning it in 2016.

Wawrinka is +1000 to win his second French Open title in three years while ninth-seeded Alexander Zverev and fifth-seeded Milos Raonic are the only other players entered who also currently rank in the top 10 worldwide.

Zverev is +1400 on the odds to win the French Open, and Raonic is the longest shot of those aforementioned top-10 players at +5000. Raonic has yet to win an event in 2017, but he has split two matches vs. Nadal.