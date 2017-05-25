2017 Indianapolis 500 Odds: Dixon, Alonso Lead Betting Lines for IndyCar Race

Brian Cleary/Getty Images

Winning the pole position has been good to New Zealand's Scott Dixon as he attempts to take home the checkered flag in the Indianapolis 500 for the second time this Sunday.

In Dixon's previous victory in the biggest race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2008, he was also the pole-sitter, and winning it this year has made him the +600 favorite (bet $100 to win $600) on the Indianapolis 500 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Dixon is a three-time Indy 500 pole-sitter overall, last placing fourth from the top spot in 2015. The last time a pole-sitter won the race was 2009, when Brazilian Helio Castroneves did it, and he is also the last back-to-back winner (2001 and 2002). Castroneves is +1000 to win it this year but has not won a race since 2014.

American Alexander Rossi stunned the racing world a year ago when he won the Indy 500 as a rookie and a long shot. That remains the 25-year-old's first and only career win, and he is +1500 to duplicate Castroneves' feat by repeating as Indy 500 champion.

In between Dixon and Rossi on the betting board at online gambling sites are seven drivers, including four former champs. Australian Will Power and Spaniard Fernando Alonso are two of the favorites who have never won the race, and both are listed as the +800 second choice.

After Power and Alonso are Castroneves, Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya (+1200), Brazilian Tony Kanaan (+1200) and Americans Marco Andretti (+1200) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (+1200).

Montoya won the Indy 500 in 2015, and before that, Hunter-Reay (2014) and Kanaan (2013) did it. Andretti is still looking for his first Indy 500 victory.

Last year, Kanaan placed fourth behind Rossi, Carlos Munoz (+5000 to win it this year) and Josef Newgarden (+1500). Other notable finishes were Dixon (eighth), Power (10th), Castroneves (11th), Andretti (13th), Hunter-Reay (24th) and Montoya (33rd).

Montoya's last-place finish as the defending champ was due to a crash on lap 64, and he had never failed to complete the race before that. British driver Jack Harvey is the longest shot on the board at +12500, and the 24-year-old has never raced at Indy.