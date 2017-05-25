NASCAR at Charlotte 2017 Qualifying Results: Kevin Harvick Earns Pole Position

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick has earned the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 thanks to his win in Thursday's qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The No. 4 car posted a time of 27.918 seconds, which was the best in the final round of Coors Light Pole Qualifying. His top speed was 193.424 miles per hour on his last lap.

Kyle Busch will start alongside him after finishing in second place while Chase Elliott ended up in third.

Here is the race order for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600:

1. Kevin Harvick (27.918 seconds)

2. Kyle Busch (28.050)

3. Chase Elliott (28.087)

4. Matt Kenseth (28.106)

5. Erik Jones (28.157)

6. Denny Hamlin (28.159)

7. Ryan Blaney (28.164)

8. Martin Truex Jr. (28.236)

9. Clint Bowyer (28.266)

10. Brad Keselowski (28.297)

11. Jamie McMurray (28.346)

12. Kurt Busch (28.420)

The pole was Harvick's third of the year and 20th of his career. NASCAR captured the celebration from his team after finding out about the win:

He was emotional discussing the performance afterwards:

One of the challenges early in qualifying was simply getting onto the track. Dustin Long of NBC Sports noted the cars who had problems passing inspection:

Busch was one of the last ones onto the track but still ended up posting the best time in the first round.

Kyle Larson wasn't as fortunate. The current points leader in the Monster Energy Standings wasn't able to get his car through inspection before time ran out. Bob Pockrass of ESPN showed the disappointed driver climbing out of his car:

"I guess it will be cooler to win from last that from the pole," Larson said afterwards, per Kenny Bruce of NASCAR.com.

Corey LaJoie also failed to even put up a qualifying time, and the two will start at the back of the field Sunday.

Harvick edged out Busch for the best time in the second round, which eliminated Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick among others from contention.

He then followed it up with the best time in the last round, showcasing the consistency we have come to expect from one of the fastest cars in NASCAR. This keeps him a significant threat going into the main race this weekend.

Meanwhile, Martin Truex Jr. shouldn't be counted out from the No. 8 spot. Not only did he win the last official race in the Go Bowling 400, he is also the defending champion at the Coca-Cola 600.

Good spots for Elliott and Matt Kenseth could make them threats as well.

All of this effort to get a good starting position might not help in one of the toughest events of the year, however. The 600-mile, 400-lap race starts Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and is certain to be a serious challenge for everyone in the field.