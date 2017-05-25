Joc Pederson Placed on 7-Day DL with Concussion; Kenta Maeda Reinstated

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the seven-day disabled list Thursday with a concussion and reactivated starting pitcher Kenta Maeda from the 10-day DL.

Pederson, 25, suffered a concussion after colliding with Yasiel Puig while attempting to haul in a fly ball during Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The move is retroactive May 24, so Pederson will be eligible to return May 31.

Maeda, 29, made his last start May 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 1.17 WHIP thus far in 2017.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts previously told reporters he did not expect Pederson would need to spend time on the disabled list. He was initially diagnosed with a neck strain but took a strong shot to the head from Puig's elbow.

The former top prospect has been limited to 35 games this season due to injury. He previously spent time on the DL with a right groin strain. When in the lineup, things have been a bit of a struggle so far in 2017. Pederson is hitting just .200/.309/.314 with two home runs and 11 runs batted in.

Chris Taylor will likely see some additional outfield time with Pederson out of the lineup. Taylor started in center field Wednesday night.