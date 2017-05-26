Ranking the Top Conn Smythe Trophy Candidates After the Conference Finals

0 of 6

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

With just two teams still standing, it's time to look seriously at which players are making cases for themselves as the most valuable player in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Conn Smythe Trophy will be awarded to that MVP at the end of the Final—just before the Stanley Cup is handed out.

I took a look at possible candidates in this article in early May, when eight teams were still in the mix. Not surprisingly, the landscape has changed considerably since then.

With most of the early front-runners now eliminated from postseason contention, only one player from that list is still in the mix. The Pittsburgh Penguins' early standout, Marc-Andre Fleury, has also lost his inside track on the trophy after Matt Murray was back in net for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators.

If the now-healthy Murray finishes out the playoffs, neither Penguins netminder would likely have enough of a body of work to merit serious Conn Smythe consideration. That'll make for some interesting arguments about which forward is most deserving if Pittsburgh does go all the way and repeat as Cup champions.

Of course, if the Nashville Predators can ride their first serious playoff run all the way to a championship, they'll be putting forward some worthy candidates of their own.

As the scene is being set for Game 1 Monday in Pittsburgh, here's a look at the top candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy this year.