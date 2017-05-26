Barcelona vs. Alaves: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Final Live Stream, TV Info

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona have endured a disappointing season in 2016-17. They lost out to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race and were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Juventus at the quarter-final stage.

However, they still have a chance to claim some silverware when they face Alaves in Saturday's Copa del Rey final at the Vicente Calderon Stadium, in manager Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the Blaugrana.

The Catalan giants are heavy favourites to beat the side that finished 2016-17 ninth in La Liga, but Alaves will be hugely motivated having never before won a major trophy or reached a Copa final.

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 8:30 p.m. BST, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports 2 (UK), ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN Player

Preview

Barcelona should win on Saturday. Their squad is packed with quality, and they boast arguably the most potent attack anywhere on the planet—although Luis Suarez is suspended for the Copa final.

Alaves, meanwhile, were only promoted to La Liga at the end of 2015-16, have only been in one major final previously—the 2001 UEFA Cup—and scored just 41 goals in the league in 2016-17, 75 fewer than Barca.

However, though they lost 6-0 to the Blaugrana when they met in February, the Basque side beat Barca 2-1 at the Camp Nou in September, so they have experience of bettering their auspicious final opponents.

Barcelona are aiming to win a third Copa in a row, and it would be a fitting send-off for Enrique.

The managerial uncertainty could prove a distraction, though—Enrique's successor is set to be announced on Monday—as might the recent arrest of former club president Sandro Rosell and the upholding of Lionel Messi's 21-month jail sentence for tax fraud, per M. Carmen Torres in Marca.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Jordi Alba believes the Copa del Rey is a title "the [Barcelona] team deserve for the level they have shown this season," per Barca TV (via Sport).

Such hubris, while arguably warranted, is likely to only galvanise Alaves further in the lead-up to the match.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side are major underdogs on Saturday. However, Alaves are a well-drilled side and have caused their fair share of upsets in 2016-17—as well as beating Barca, they also downed Villarreal home and away, took points of Sevilla in the league and overcame Celta Vigo to reach the final.

If Barca produce their best football, there can only be one winner. But there is enough uncertainty around the Catalans at the moment to give Alaves confidence heading into the clash.