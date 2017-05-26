NBA Mock Draft 2017: Projections for Prospects with Most Star Potential

Matt York/Associated Press

The NBA Finals are now set between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, which means every team with a first-round pick is now officially in offseason mode and preparing for the 2017 NBA draft.

Neither the Cavs nor the Warriors own a first-round pick in this year's draft.

While Cleveland and Golden State prepare for the Finals, the rest of the league is focused on rebuilding their rosters to knock off the two dominant powerhouses. Fortunately for the other 28 teams, this is a loaded draft class and many teams could have the fate of their franchises altered on draft day.

Here's a look at an updated mock draft, followed by a closer look at three of the potential superstars who could emerge from the class.

1. Boston Celtics (via BKN): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

4. Phoenix Suns: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

5. Sacramento Kings (via PHI): Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State

6. Orlando Magic: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings (via NO): Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

11. Charlotte Hornets: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

12. Detroit Pistons: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

13. Denver Nuggets: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

14. Miami Heat: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

16. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

18. Indiana Pacers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

19. Atlanta Hawks: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

20. Portland Trail Blazers (via MEM): Harry Giles, PF, Duke

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Rodions Kurucs, SF, Latvia

22. Brooklyn Nets (via WSH): T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA

23. Toronto Raptors (LAC): Jonathan Jeanne, C, France

24. Utah Jazz: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

25. Orlando Magic (via TOR): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via CLE): Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia

27. Brooklyn Nets (via BOS): Frank Jackson, PG, Duke

28. Los Angeles Lakers (via HOU): Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina

29. San Antonio Spurs: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

30. Utah Jazz (via GS): Derrick White, PG, Colorado

Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With all the attention his father, LaVar Ball, receives, it's easy to forget just how dominant Lonzo Ball was on the court for the UCLA Bruins during his freshman season.

Ball often looked like a young Jason Kidd on the court, and his well-rounded stat lines were reminiscent of Kidd as well. In 22 of his 36 games at UCLA, Ball finished with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

At the NBA level, Ball's best fit will be on a team that likes to push the ball up the court and play a fast-paced game.

The Ball family have been vocal about their desire to have Lonzo land with the Los Angeles Lakers. And while location seems to be more important than anything else to his family, the Lakers' style of play would also be a good fit for Ball.

This past season, the Lakers were the sixth fastest team in terms of possessions per 48 minutes, according to Basketball-Reference.

Dennis Smith. Jr., PF, N.C. State

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Dennis Smith Jr. didn't get as much attention during the college basketball season as many of the other top prospects. N.C. State went just 15-17 and failed to advance to a postseason tournament, so Smith had limited opportunities to showcase his talents in front of a national audience.

But the NBA certainly noticed Smith, and now he could come off the board as high as No. 3 overall, according to Stefan Body of New York Daily News:

During his one season with the Wolfpack, Smith averaged 18.1 points and 6.2 assists per game. His ability to score and distribute the basketball would make him an ideal fit with the Sacramento Kings.

Veterans Ty Lawson and Darren Collison were productive for Sacramento this past season, but the Kings are clearly in rebuilding mode after trading DeMarcus Cousins and will likely be interested in adding a young point guard on draft day.

Jayson Tatum, F, Duke

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Duke freshman Jayson Tatum is a remarkable, well-balanced prospect considering his age. In fact, ESPN.com's Chad Ford recently referred to Tatum as "the most NBA-ready freshman in the draft."

It's rare for such a young player to impact the game in so many ways. During his freshman year, Tatum proved he could score (16.8 ppg), hit outside shots (34.2 percent from three-point range) and protect the rim (1.1 blocks per game).

That type of well-rounded skill sets benefits Tatum in terms of his draft stock because every team should be able to find a way to fit him into the roster. Unlike a more one-dimensional player, Tatum appears to be the type of prospect who could play multiple roles depending on the teammates around him.

In Orlando, Tatum would fit in well with Elfrid Payton and Evan Fournier, giving the Magic another athletic big man who can play down low or shoot from outside.