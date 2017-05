Mike Brown Says Tyronn Lue's Comments on Defending Celtics, Warriors Are 'Cute'

","duration":209,"description":null,"author_name":"Andrew Gould","article_type":"uber_article","analytics":{"video_id":19108,"title":"Game of Zones, Season 4, Episode 6: The Process","stream":"NBA","published_at":"2017-05-25T17:42:31.783000","id":"ed79ffbf-993f-4fb6-b1b0-0b7f987ce3fd"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}}],"video_playlist_ids":[19094,19080,19078,19073,19063,19055,19051,19045,19042,19036,19003,19002,19001,19000,18999,18996,18986],"video_playlist":{"18986":{"url_hash":"8ac2c6e6039ce7784747877fa1d2f69efa91bc1597058e75aa2769a9b3e65053","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/18986","updated_at":"2017-05-13T22:07:58Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":38887032,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"698.0000000000","id_str":"6444061496","id":6444061496,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444061496","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-13T22:07:58Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"John Wall Post Game Interview","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/c7/9f/52/1dcb/45c5/bcef/66e974e498ca/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1928&q=90&w=3427","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/18986/akamai.json","video_id":18986,"title":"John Wall Post Game Interview","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ac/c7/9f/52/1dcb/45c5/bcef/66e974e498ca/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1928&q=90&w=3427","tags":["washington-wizards","nba","team-stream-now"],"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/18986","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/06/04/0604f48e-db83-42af-88f0-0eca891bb2c2/wall%20speech_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/06/04/0604f48e-db83-42af-88f0-0eca891bb2c2/wall%20speech14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":89,"description":"John Wall Post Game Interview","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":18986,"title":"John Wall Post Game Interview","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-05-13T02:59:51.006000","id":"46fc8db0-b378-46b8-81af-78f0026a2635"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/18986/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"18996":{"url_hash":"9905d4981efb59349a4a65b62e00fa28ee7b4fa9674b9ced0783bbb2bb7bcfeb","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/18996","updated_at":"2017-05-16T13:17:12Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/53ebac76-4a38-4866-acef-80c4e0b2e20c","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":48192863,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"699.0000000000","id_str":"6444197602","id":6444197602,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444197602","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-16T13:17:12Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f2/9b/5f/26/b70d/434f/a70d/0276c23d8ae4/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2143&q=90&w=3810","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/18996/akamai.json","video_id":18996,"title":"Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f2/9b/5f/26/b70d/434f/a70d/0276c23d8ae4/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2143&q=90&w=3810","tags":["quicken-loans"],"stub_id":"53ebac76-4a38-4866-acef-80c4e0b2e20c","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/53ebac76-4a38-4866-acef-80c4e0b2e20c","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/fb/a4/fba417df-ecc3-4b18-b76c-3ef34f83279b/05_15_17_Boston%20Celtics_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/fb/a4/fba417df-ecc3-4b18-b76c-3ef34f83279b/05_15_17_Boston%20Celtics14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":41,"description":"The Celtics and Wizards series has easily been one of the best matchups of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The series now comes to an end tonight. Watch above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":18996,"title":"Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards ","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-15T20:38:36.139000","id":"ba7e5f72-4812-4cf3-8978-d5d2c917258b","event":"quicken-loans"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/18996/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"18999":{"url_hash":"9d8acb2d606bf4635ba9e2fc4881bfe7d50ed2934417c1c4b7730cdded193c87","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/18999","updated_at":"2017-05-16T15:36:07Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/2d3ee835-a3d5-4d0c-9da4-fdbc6b759ac3","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":23324293,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"700.0000000000","id_str":"6444204167","id":6444204167,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444204167","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-16T15:35:41Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8f/3d/47/2b/cbd0/4760/9aee/7d4f713cc29a/crop_exact_683089500.jpg?h=229&q=90&w=408","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/18999/akamai.json","video_id":18999,"title":"Jonathan Simmons Paid $150 for Spurs Tryout, Now Now He’s a Playoff Starter ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8f/3d/47/2b/cbd0/4760/9aee/7d4f713cc29a/crop_exact_683089500.jpg?h=229&q=90&w=408","tags":["san-antonio-spurs","nba","team-stream-now"],"stub_id":"2d3ee835-a3d5-4d0c-9da4-fdbc6b759ac3","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/2d3ee835-a3d5-4d0c-9da4-fdbc6b759ac3","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ca/fd/cafd1dcc-0282-40b7-b63b-7d0e9bb08d9c/0516_SOCIALNEWS_SIMMONS-2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ca/fd/cafd1dcc-0282-40b7-b63b-7d0e9bb08d9c/0516_SOCIALNEWS_SIMMONS-214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":60,"description":"Jonathan Simmons is the true testament of hard work pays off and is now experiencing the chance of a lifetime to play for the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Watch above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":18999,"title":"Jonathan Simmons Paid $150 for Spurs Tryout, Now Now He’s a Playoff Starter ","team":"san-antonio-spurs","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-16T15:30:05.812000","league":"nba","id":"50a967bf-a977-4c18-9f58-b06ab182125f","campaign_hub":"team-stream-now"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/18999/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19000":{"url_hash":"2b43ad84811f4d616a8346fb9e5c59cef81301faa68993818ea314a2cc6be562","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19000","updated_at":"2017-05-16T17:17:40Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/58b62282-d6df-4b56-8516-97c1213bd53a","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":86744168,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"701.0000000000","id_str":"6444209791","id":6444209791,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444209791","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-16T17:17:40Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9f/5d/83/4c/cf99/47ce/9150/5b806b4b91d6/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-16_at_12.52.38_PM.jpg?h=676&q=90&w=1015","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19000/akamai.json","video_id":19000,"title":"Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9f/5d/83/4c/cf99/47ce/9150/5b806b4b91d6/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-16_at_12.52.38_PM.jpg?h=676&q=90&w=1015","tags":["gato-flow-highlights"],"stub_id":"58b62282-d6df-4b56-8516-97c1213bd53a","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/58b62282-d6df-4b56-8516-97c1213bd53a","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d9/55/d955297f-3431-4e59-887e-5a585d9b07ed/zq29y%20(1)_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/d9/55/d955297f-3431-4e59-887e-5a585d9b07ed/zq29y%20(1)14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":30,"description":"Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19000,"title":"Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-16T16:58:35.181000","id":"0e72ab61-3438-431f-8525-3c45d2ef5dca","event":"gato-flow-highlights"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19000/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19001":{"url_hash":"5b339dde201432993d0e5e9a9de262ac4a4133fb6ca6d2cd6d0420da0ff7f1eb","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19001","updated_at":"2017-05-16T17:18:15Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/15722698-3018-4001-8f74-062929e82919","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":119898883,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"702.0000000000","id_str":"6444209815","id":6444209815,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444209815","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-16T17:18:15Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/77/3a/23/b5/7965/4197/8a00/a63e9a33c98e/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-16_at_1.13.52_PM.jpg?h=594&q=90&w=891","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19001/akamai.json","video_id":19001,"title":"John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/77/3a/23/b5/7965/4197/8a00/a63e9a33c98e/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-16_at_1.13.52_PM.jpg?h=594&q=90&w=891","tags":["gato-flow-highlights"],"stub_id":"15722698-3018-4001-8f74-062929e82919","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/15722698-3018-4001-8f74-062929e82919","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b8/c0/b8c0e45e-198d-4d38-b92c-efbd5e18e68d/87riw_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b8/c0/b8c0e45e-198d-4d38-b92c-efbd5e18e68d/87riw14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":17,"description":"John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 vs. Celtics","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19001,"title":"John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-16T17:16:26.191000","id":"041c1ad0-12c2-44c0-80eb-3c63453a1c7d","event":"gato-flow-highlights"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19001/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19002":{"url_hash":"627f414a125d1d7c26f9a723e7aa4801a79b695c3f1e85557d5de4a1e2e8b008","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19002","updated_at":"2017-05-16T17:29:54Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/7ca5c747-6ad0-47e0-9fb2-06d1f099abda","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":62743501,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"703.0000000000","id_str":"6444210311","id":6444210311,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444210311","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-16T17:29:54Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f9/8d/8d/3e/fa92/45b1/8b47/4ad1eae13fe7/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-16_at_1.20.43_PM.jpg?h=682&q=90&w=1021","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19002/akamai.json","video_id":19002,"title":"Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f9/8d/8d/3e/fa92/45b1/8b47/4ad1eae13fe7/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-16_at_1.20.43_PM.jpg?h=682&q=90&w=1021","tags":["make-it-look-simple"],"stub_id":"7ca5c747-6ad0-47e0-9fb2-06d1f099abda","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/7ca5c747-6ad0-47e0-9fb2-06d1f099abda","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ba/ef/baef4971-5f02-400c-aa93-e724f3b395a6/Simple_Warriors_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/ba/ef/baef4971-5f02-400c-aa93-e724f3b395a6/Simple_Warriors_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":17,"description":"Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19002,"title":"Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-16T17:22:15.877000","id":"3688f1cf-7382-42fe-beb5-9e07f62b22bc","event":"make-it-look-simple"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19002/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19003":{"url_hash":"a8b05a83bdb1a5d31a64aabe693fc312d0afed40ad3d7e71da545d58bd419cfa","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19003","updated_at":"2017-05-16T18:42:26Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/744b3a58-ae9b-494f-9ab7-692a84e9e048","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":109663237,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"704.0000000000","id_str":"6444214350","id":6444214350,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444214350","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-16T18:41:42Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f5/9a/b5/cd/7627/44ea/bc3b/c500964684a9/crop_exact_C_qGfwAUwAA_fPO.jpg?h=676&q=90&w=1200","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19003/akamai.json","video_id":19003,"title":"Devin Booker Will Make One Special Olympian NBA Draft Lottery's Biggest Winner","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f5/9a/b5/cd/7627/44ea/bc3b/c500964684a9/crop_exact_C_qGfwAUwAA_fPO.jpg?h=676&q=90&w=1200","tags":["nba"],"stub_id":"744b3a58-ae9b-494f-9ab7-692a84e9e048","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/744b3a58-ae9b-494f-9ab7-692a84e9e048","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b7/e7/b7e746b0-4646-45cc-97d6-5ad1e4fe5bd6/051517_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Devin%20Booker_v3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b7/e7/b7e746b0-4646-45cc-97d6-5ad1e4fe5bd6/051517_SOCIAL%20NEWS_Devin%20Booker_v314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":55,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. Stay with us and you'll stay in the know.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19003,"title":"Devin Booker Will Make One Special Olympian NBA Draft Lottery's Biggest Winner","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-16T18:38:33.113000","league":"nba","id":"438e430f-4755-419d-b8b5-f3ee0c671118"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19003/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19036":{"url_hash":"e28730f385d5df9d1bcd0dec2635e832d8cfecf51776b0801237831982c280e2","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19036","updated_at":"2017-05-18T22:13:17Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/92a0cf81-8b57-4971-9c06-e5e8e73f94d3","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":97642697,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"705.0000000000","id_str":"6444338128","id":6444338128,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444338128","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-18T22:13:17Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4f/a1/a4/e4/7675/47b3/9b12/913f7cfc3519/crop_exact_683972082.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19036/akamai.json","video_id":19036,"title":"Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/4f/a1/a4/e4/7675/47b3/9b12/913f7cfc3519/crop_exact_683972082.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["nba-by-the-numbers"],"stub_id":"92a0cf81-8b57-4971-9c06-e5e8e73f94d3","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/92a0cf81-8b57-4971-9c06-e5e8e73f94d3","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/31/ee/31ee8818-0233-4709-a702-a5c8c975ccd5/BeckSpotligtht_1_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/31/ee/31ee8818-0233-4709-a702-a5c8c975ccd5/BeckSpotligtht_114a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":60,"description":"The 2017 NBA Playoffs haven't been close and we're all looking forward to what really matters at this point: The Rematch. Watch above. Follow NBA Analyst Howard Beck for more news and updates. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19036,"title":"Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-18T21:02:02.434000","id":"2fbbd2a7-6082-4b5e-a41f-c04fd58f5f41","event":"nba-by-the-numbers"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19036/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19042":{"url_hash":"f1ef751484686b8dcd3d88a15fed2cbc1a4f1636ecd8167fb17d34151ec264da","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19042","updated_at":"2017-05-19T16:22:03Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/b23650bb-bdb7-41c4-b66b-54911857ae82","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":18263327,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"704.5000000000","id_str":"6444372238","id":6444372238,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444372238","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-19T16:22:03Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c1/3a/e7/94/e254/4831/b6d4/33d071029637/crop_exact_684605494.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19042/akamai.json","video_id":19042,"title":"Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/c1/3a/e7/94/e254/4831/b6d4/33d071029637/crop_exact_684605494.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["nba-by-the-numbers"],"stub_id":"b23650bb-bdb7-41c4-b66b-54911857ae82","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/b23650bb-bdb7-41c4-b66b-54911857ae82","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/4c/b1/4cb100fb-b291-400f-a3a3-fccc29de1531/05_18_17_BostonCavsFIX_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/4c/b1/4cb100fb-b291-400f-a3a3-fccc29de1531/05_18_17_BostonCavsFIX14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":41,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. Stay with us and you'll stay in the know.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19042,"title":"Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-19T15:17:58.647000","id":"2360e0a6-4e9a-4270-85d9-e05bed56a99f","event":"nba-by-the-numbers"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19042/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19045":{"url_hash":"c9355d4b2f09c85b6c5c630421dc41cbdd83e8b18ce16bfd7cae836fd3746725","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19045","updated_at":"2017-05-21T04:32:34Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":91272907,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"706.0000000000","id_str":"6444455788","id":6444455788,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444455788","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-21T04:32:34Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e9/92/21/35/d8fb/4819/b24e/8422ed83dacc/crop_exact_683953362.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19045/akamai.json","video_id":19045,"title":"Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e9/92/21/35/d8fb/4819/b24e/8422ed83dacc/crop_exact_683953362.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["nba-draft","nba","team-stream-now"],"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19045","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/41/ce/41ce9cac-770e-41fd-ad6a-a73182c70e85/051917_NBA_WASS_BOLD_PREDICTIONS_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/41/ce/41ce9cac-770e-41fd-ad6a-a73182c70e85/051917_NBA_WASS_BOLD_PREDICTIONS14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":58,"description":"Jonathan Wasserman is digging deep into the NBA Draft roster following the outcome of the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery to bring his boldest predictions. Watch above. ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19045,"title":"Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-05-19T17:35:52.809000","id":"27ca8bfe-c0d4-42a4-935a-afaf27cc0c78"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19045/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19051":{"url_hash":"b5135b0616cf4b08e381cd2462e8dd4933ce093feeec69fbdd9feaa93f2000b5","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19051","updated_at":"2017-05-21T04:34:26Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":90014885,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"707.0000000000","id_str":"6444455862","id":6444455862,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444455862","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-21T04:34:26Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/a2/aa/1e/19/5d54/460e/9be1/571da8ac11e7/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1569&q=90&w=2790","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19051/akamai.json","video_id":19051,"title":"LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/a2/aa/1e/19/5d54/460e/9be1/571da8ac11e7/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1569&q=90&w=2790","tags":["make-it-look-simple"],"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19051","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1c/75/1c755cf0-60c0-43df-8cef-908bc72a3a4e/Lebron%20block%20on%20Bradley_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1c/75/1c755cf0-60c0-43df-8cef-908bc72a3a4e/Lebron%20block%20on%20Bradley14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":24,"description":"LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19051,"title":"LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block ","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-05-20T01:12:27.499000","id":"75703821-5538-4487-a8f0-1210c9ede4d3"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19051/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19055":{"url_hash":"1304415f45996e4ec88f40424fed46825ede8111f577772ab4b8cd3b1ad66b85","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19055","updated_at":"2017-05-22T04:50:54Z","tag":{"unique_name":"golden-state-warriors","tag_id":201,"short_name":"Warriors","logo":"golden_state_warriors.png","display_name":"Golden State Warriors","color2":"ffcc33","color1":"112762"},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":19364,"permalink":null,"performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":20322914,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"264.0000000000","id_str":"6444520504","id":6444520504,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golden-state-warriors_v/tracks/6444520504","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-22T04:50:54Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Draymond Green Crossover ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/19/e0/14/e7/7eab/4ddf/b373/8fe0ea3e7616/crop_exact_686134504.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19055/akamai.json","video_id":19055,"title":"Draymond Green Crossover ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/19/e0/14/e7/7eab/4ddf/b373/8fe0ea3e7616/crop_exact_686134504.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["nba-coldest-moments"],"stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19055","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/7a/c7/7ac7d597-85dc-42ae-b64e-57ab137ea7f7/green%20cross%20over_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/7a/c7/7ac7d597-85dc-42ae-b64e-57ab137ea7f7/green%20cross%20over14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":16,"description":"Draymond Green Crossover ","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19055,"title":"Draymond Green Crossover ","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-05-21T03:31:25.139000","id":"b63d8fb1-b19b-4a6e-805c-f6e7aa04e9f1"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19055/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19063":{"url_hash":"7e8d8553000409e44c621f857a4b9ed35dc3d6d2b05fa1bf08ef14c12bece460","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19063","updated_at":"2017-05-22T13:51:45Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/53fedf28-9a66-4df7-8cdd-3ee9446dd94f","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":62362813,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"708.0000000000","id_str":"6444534317","id":6444534317,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444534317","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-22T13:51:45Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b3/71/79/c6/8058/4409/8a2a/496b7122037d/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-22_at_9.29.03_AM.jpg?h=669&q=90&w=1006","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19063/akamai.json","video_id":19063,"title":"Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback ","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/b3/71/79/c6/8058/4409/8a2a/496b7122037d/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-22_at_9.29.03_AM.jpg?h=669&q=90&w=1006","tags":["make-it-look-simple"],"stub_id":"53fedf28-9a66-4df7-8cdd-3ee9446dd94f","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/53fedf28-9a66-4df7-8cdd-3ee9446dd94f","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/64/c0/64c0f940-12eb-43e8-bcc8-bd26040aa6a0/afnQkDA1s08eBcNs_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/64/c0/64c0f940-12eb-43e8-bcc8-bd26040aa6a0/afnQkDA1s08eBcNs14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":47,"description":"Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback in Game 3","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19063,"title":"Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback ","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-22T13:31:25.652000","id":"fb40ce58-a3e5-4420-9794-74c4e901e876","event":"make-it-look-simple"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19063/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19073":{"url_hash":"97649899296f4c075e5ed9e40a51fa85204f6809e78c98a77486c7f7c0bc9ec8","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19073","updated_at":"2017-05-22T19:06:06Z","tag":{"unique_name":"golden-state-warriors","tag_id":201,"short_name":"Warriors","logo":"golden_state_warriors.png","display_name":"Golden State Warriors","color2":"ffcc33","color1":"112762"},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":19364,"permalink":"/post/golden-state-warriors/e6c15de3-6fbe-436d-8f81-ce943775d7b5","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":77454046,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"265.0000000000","id_str":"6444548129","id":6444548129,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golden-state-warriors_v/tracks/6444548129","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-22T19:06:06Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/74/ae/ea/70/6eb2/416a/95c2/28f4d4aa5b64/crop_exact_686151098.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19073/akamai.json","video_id":19073,"title":"Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/74/ae/ea/70/6eb2/416a/95c2/28f4d4aa5b64/crop_exact_686151098.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["nba-by-the-numbers"],"stub_id":"e6c15de3-6fbe-436d-8f81-ce943775d7b5","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/golden-state-warriors/e6c15de3-6fbe-436d-8f81-ce943775d7b5","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/cd/7c/cd7c99dd-669f-4cca-8ade-9f5ae02ad10c/5_22_17_WCF_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/cd/7c/cd7c99dd-669f-4cca-8ade-9f5ae02ad10c/5_22_17_WCF14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":36,"description":"Looking for the best NBA coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis on a daily basis. Stay with us and you'll stay in the know.","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19073,"title":"Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-22T19:02:11.753000","id":"f0f545b0-e688-4287-ac56-d69cd044dbea"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19073/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19078":{"url_hash":"77f174c789d4bca57dca314633d7accbc387b58bf14f7cd5be217ff3c0e438b8","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19078","updated_at":"2017-05-23T12:54:19Z","tag":{"unique_name":"golden-state-warriors","tag_id":201,"short_name":"Warriors","logo":"golden_state_warriors.png","display_name":"Golden State Warriors","color2":"ffcc33","color1":"112762"},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":19364,"permalink":"/post/golden-state-warriors/6e1f5a62-f50a-4f74-821d-d16b9bf51960","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":8044592,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"266.0000000000","id_str":"6444578135","id":6444578135,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golden-state-warriors_v/tracks/6444578135","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-23T12:54:19Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/26/e2/90/c8/f8ee/4420/b780/e65a9f9f76b8/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=228&q=90&w=405","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19078/akamai.json","video_id":19078,"title":"Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/26/e2/90/c8/f8ee/4420/b780/e65a9f9f76b8/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=228&q=90&w=405","tags":["make-it-look-simple"],"stub_id":"6e1f5a62-f50a-4f74-821d-d16b9bf51960","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/golden-state-warriors/6e1f5a62-f50a-4f74-821d-d16b9bf51960","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/7a/f1/7af11ee5-2117-4c68-9500-799d7c507f91/double%20blockage_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/7a/f1/7af11ee5-2117-4c68-9500-799d7c507f91/double%20blockage14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":31,"description":"Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19078,"title":"Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-23T02:11:30.305000","id":"e083af4f-8939-48af-9388-9f85cc9e8810"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19078/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19080":{"url_hash":"c421c53dd080b38ffebd81098e3ab40f6329955bec8425ba4c5df40341a1e750","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19080","updated_at":"2017-05-23T14:02:57Z","tag":{"unique_name":"golden-state-warriors","tag_id":201,"short_name":"Warriors","logo":"golden_state_warriors.png","display_name":"Golden State Warriors","color2":"ffcc33","color1":"112762"},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":19364,"permalink":"/post/golden-state-warriors/90d8a1ef-83b4-42fc-802d-92d9b3842828","performed_by":"sthornton@bleacherreport.com","original_url_hash":26630576,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"267.0000000000","id_str":"6444580906","id":6444580906,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/golden-state-warriors_v/tracks/6444580906","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-23T14:02:57Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7c/ac/37/30/139d/408e/9657/5b5f4ec4232f/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-23_at_9.34.59_AM.jpg?h=1401&q=90&w=2104","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19080/akamai.json","video_id":19080,"title":"Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7c/ac/37/30/139d/408e/9657/5b5f4ec4232f/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-23_at_9.34.59_AM.jpg?h=1401&q=90&w=2104","tags":["make-it-look-simple"],"stub_id":"90d8a1ef-83b4-42fc-802d-92d9b3842828","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/golden-state-warriors/90d8a1ef-83b4-42fc-802d-92d9b3842828","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/39/c7/39c766e9-765c-4b49-a9b2-d3cf4b1e8fa8/jncpk_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/39/c7/39c766e9-765c-4b49-a9b2-d3cf4b1e8fa8/jncpk14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":19,"description":"Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19080,"title":"Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-23T13:42:05.502000","id":"7ec70580-59c4-4021-bbc6-c0e1485c5403"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19080/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"19094":{"url_hash":"4fbdcf13c3789895e525726ac19452af13934a7173d1b7667dfd51d66a279ebc","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19094","updated_at":"2017-05-24T14:11:53Z","tag":{"unique_name":"nba","tag_id":19,"short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","display_name":"NBA","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":42181,"permalink":"/post/nba/96dbfa6e-0282-43cb-b92c-b32188295557","performed_by":null,"original_url_hash":33474970,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"712.0000000000","id_str":"6444635667","id":6444635667,"href":"http://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/nba_v/tracks/6444635667","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-05-24T14:11:53Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/17/d7/37/7d/3b84/4c62/ae8b/cd315cc1d185/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-24_at_9.47.06_AM.jpg?h=931&q=90&w=1396","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/19094/akamai.json","video_id":19094,"title":"Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/17/d7/37/7d/3b84/4c62/ae8b/cd315cc1d185/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-05-24_at_9.47.06_AM.jpg?h=931&q=90&w=1396","tags":["gato-flow-highlights"],"stub_id":"96dbfa6e-0282-43cb-b92c-b32188295557","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/nba/96dbfa6e-0282-43cb-b92c-b32188295557","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"http://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/72/b2/72b260dd-cf4f-4811-9ce9-8ee8fc0cb724/Kyrie_Nightcrawler_Pass-FINAL%20(1)_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/72/b2/72b260dd-cf4f-4811-9ce9-8ee8fc0cb724/Kyrie_Nightcrawler_Pass-FINAL%20(1)14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":12,"description":"Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4","author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":19094,"title":"Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4","stream":"nba","published_at":"2017-05-24T13:56:52.864000","id":"77c1b6fc-34df-45ec-9b12-a52a0e447c96","event":"gato-flow-highlights"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/19094/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}}},"video_playlist_status":{"flyin":19094}},"nav":{"items":{"nba":{"url":"/nba","title":"NBA","id":"nba","subLists":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"subLinks":["nba","nba-draft","nba/teams","nba/archives","nba/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"atlantic":{"title":"Atlantic","id":"atlantic","subLists":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"]},"boston-celtics":{"url":"/boston-celtics","title":"Boston","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"url":"/brooklyn-nets","title":"Brooklyn","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"url":"/new-york-knicks","title":"New York","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"url":"/philadelphia-76ers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"url":"/toronto-raptors","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-raptors"},"central":{"title":"Central","id":"central","subLists":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"]},"chicago-bulls":{"url":"/chicago-bulls","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"url":"/detroit-pistons","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"url":"/indiana-pacers","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"url":"/milwaukee-bucks","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"northwest":{"title":"Northwest","id":"northwest","subLists":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"]},"denver-nuggets":{"url":"/denver-nuggets","title":"Denver","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","title":"Oklahoma City","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"url":"/portland-trail-blazers","title":"Portland","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"url":"/utah-jazz","title":"Utah","id":"utah-jazz"},"pacific":{"title":"Pacific","id":"pacific","subLists":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"]},"golden-state-warriors":{"url":"/golden-state-warriors","title":"Golden St","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"url":"/los-angeles-clippers","title":"LA Clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"url":"/los-angeles-lakers","title":"LA Lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"url":"/phoenix-suns","title":"Phoenix","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"url":"/sacramento-kings","title":"Sacramento","id":"sacramento-kings"},"southeast":{"title":"Southeast","id":"southeast","subLists":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"]},"atlanta-hawks":{"url":"/atlanta-hawks","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"url":"/charlotte-hornets","title":"Charlotte","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"url":"/miami-heat","title":"Miami","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"url":"/orlando-magic","title":"Orlando","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"url":"/washington-wizards","title":"Washington","id":"washington-wizards"},"southwest":{"title":"Southwest","id":"southwest","subLists":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"]},"dallas-mavericks":{"url":"/dallas-mavericks","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"url":"/houston-rockets","title":"Houston","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"url":"/memphis-grizzlies","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"url":"/san-antonio-spurs","title":"San Antonio","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"nfl":{"url":"/nfl","title":"NFL","id":"nfl","subLists":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"subLinks":["nfl","fantasy-football","nfl/teams","nfl-draft","nfl/archives","nfl/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"afc-east":{"title":"AFC East","id":"afc-east","subLists":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"]},"buffalo-bills":{"url":"/buffalo-bills","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"url":"/miami-dolphins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"url":"/new-england-patriots","title":"New England","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"url":"/new-york-jets","title":"NY Jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"afc-north":{"title":"AFC North","id":"afc-north","subLists":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"]},"baltimore-ravens":{"url":"/baltimore-ravens","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"url":"/cincinnati-bengals","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"url":"/cleveland-browns","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"afc-south":{"title":"AFC South","id":"afc-south","subLists":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"]},"houston-texans":{"url":"/houston-texans","title":"Houston","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"url":"/indianapolis-colts","title":"Indianapolis","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","title":"Jacksonville","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"url":"/tennessee-titans","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-titans"},"afc-west":{"title":"AFC West","id":"afc-west","subLists":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"]},"denver-broncos":{"url":"/denver-broncos","title":"Denver","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"url":"/los-angeles-chargers","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"url":"/oakland-raiders","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-raiders"},"nfc-east":{"title":"NFC East","id":"nfc-east","subLists":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"]},"dallas-cowboys":{"url":"/dallas-cowboys","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"url":"/new-york-giants","title":"NY Giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"url":"/philadelphia-eagles","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"url":"/washington-redskins","title":"Washington","id":"washington-redskins"},"nfc-north":{"title":"NFC North","id":"nfc-north","subLists":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"]},"chicago-bears":{"url":"/chicago-bears","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"url":"/detroit-lions","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"url":"/green-bay-packers","title":"Green Bay","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"url":"/minnesota-vikings","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"nfc-south":{"title":"NFC South","id":"nfc-south","subLists":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"]},"atlanta-falcons":{"url":"/atlanta-falcons","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"url":"/carolina-panthers","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"url":"/new-orleans-saints","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"nfc-west":{"title":"NFC West","id":"nfc-west","subLists":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"]},"arizona-cardinals":{"url":"/arizona-cardinals","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"url":"/los-angeles-rams","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"url":"/san-francisco-49ers","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"url":"/seattle-seahawks","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"world-football":{"url":"/world-football","title":"World Football","id":"world-football","subLists":["epl","serie-a","la-liga","mls","international-football","sports-odds"],"subLinks":["world-football","world-football/archives"]},"epl":{"url":"/epl","title":"Premier League","id":"epl","subLists":["arsenal","bournemouth","burnley","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","hull-city","leicester-city","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","middlesbrough","southampton","stoke-city","sunderland","swansea-city","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-bromwich","west-ham-united"],"subLinks":["epl","transfer-window","epl/archives"]},"arsenal":{"url":"/arsenal","title":"Arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"url":"/bournemouth","title":"Bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"burnley":{"url":"/burnley","title":"Burnley","id":"burnley"},"chelsea":{"url":"/chelsea","title":"Chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"url":"/crystal-palace","title":"Crystal Palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"url":"/everton","title":"Everton","id":"everton"},"hull-city":{"url":"/hull-city","title":"Hull City","id":"hull-city"},"leicester-city":{"url":"/leicester-city","title":"Leicester City","id":"leicester-city"},"liverpool":{"url":"/liverpool","title":"Liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"url":"/manchester-city","title":"Manchester City","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"url":"/manchester-united","title":"Manchester United","id":"manchester-united"},"middlesbrough":{"url":"/middlesbrough","title":"Middlesbrough","id":"middlesbrough"},"southampton":{"url":"/southampton","title":"Southampton","id":"southampton"},"stoke-city":{"url":"/stoke-city","title":"Stoke City","id":"stoke-city"},"sunderland":{"url":"/sunderland","title":"Sunderland","id":"sunderland"},"swansea-city":{"url":"/swansea-city","title":"Swansea City","id":"swansea-city"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"url":"/tottenham-hotspur","title":"Tottenham Hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"url":"/watford-fc","title":"Watford","id":"watford-fc"},"west-bromwich":{"url":"/west-bromwich","title":"West Bromwich Albion","id":"west-bromwich"},"west-ham-united":{"url":"/west-ham-united","title":"West Ham United","id":"west-ham-united"},"serie-a":{"url":"/serie-a","title":"Serie A","id":"serie-a","subLists":["ac-milan","as-roma","atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","fc-crotone","empoli","fiorentina","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","napoli","palermo","pescara","sampdoria","sassuolo","torino","udinese"],"subLinks":["serie-a","transfer-window","serie-a/archives"]},"ac-milan":{"url":"/ac-milan","title":"AC Milan","id":"ac-milan"},"as-roma":{"url":"/as-roma","title":"AS Roma","id":"as-roma"},"atalanta":{"url":"/atalanta","title":"Atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"url":"/bologna","title":"Bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"url":"/cagliari","title":"Cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"url":"/chievo-verona","title":"Chievo Verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"fc-crotone":{"url":"/fc-crotone","title":"Crotone","id":"fc-crotone"},"empoli":{"url":"/empoli","title":"Empoli","id":"empoli"},"fiorentina":{"url":"/fiorentina","title":"Fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"genoa":{"url":"/genoa","title":"Genoa","id":"genoa"},"inter-milan":{"url":"/inter-milan","title":"Inter Milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"url":"/juventus","title":"Juventus","id":"juventus"},"lazio":{"url":"/lazio","title":"Lazio","id":"lazio"},"napoli":{"url":"/napoli","title":"Napoli","id":"napoli"},"palermo":{"url":"/palermo","title":"Palermo","id":"palermo"},"pescara":{"url":"/pescara","title":"Pescara","id":"pescara"},"sampdoria":{"url":"/sampdoria","title":"Sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"url":"/sassuolo","title":"Sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"torino":{"url":"/torino","title":"Torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"url":"/udinese","title":"Udinese","id":"udinese"},"la-liga":{"url":"/la-liga","title":"La Liga","id":"la-liga","subLists":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","fc-barcelona","granada","las-palmas-ud","cd-leganes","malaga-cf","ca-Osasuna","rc-deportivo","rcd-espanyol","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","sevilla","real-sporting","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"subLinks":["la-liga","transfer-window","la-liga/archives"]},"cd-alaves":{"url":"/cd-alaves","title":"Alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"url":"/athletic-club","title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","id":"athletic-club"},"atletico-madrid":{"url":"/atletico-madrid","title":"Atletico Madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"celta-da-vigo":{"url":"/celta-da-vigo","title":"Celta de Vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"url":"/eibar","title":"Eibar","id":"eibar"},"fc-barcelona":{"url":"/fc-barcelona","title":"FC Barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"granada":{"url":"/granada","title":"Granada","id":"granada"},"las-palmas-ud":{"url":"/las-palmas-ud","title":"Las Palmas","id":"las-palmas-ud"},"cd-leganes":{"url":"/cd-leganes","title":"Leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"malaga-cf":{"url":"/malaga-cf","title":"Malaga CF","id":"malaga-cf"},"ca-Osasuna":{"url":"/ca-Osasuna","title":"Osasuna","id":"ca-Osasuna"},"rc-deportivo":{"url":"/rc-deportivo","title":"RC Deportivo","id":"rc-deportivo"},"rcd-espanyol":{"url":"/rcd-espanyol","title":"RCD Espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"real-betis":{"url":"/real-betis","title":"Real Betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-madrid":{"url":"/real-madrid","title":"Real Madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"real-sociedad":{"url":"/real-sociedad","title":"Real Sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"sevilla":{"url":"/sevilla","title":"Sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"real-sporting":{"url":"/real-sporting","title":"Sporting Gijon","id":"real-sporting"},"valencia-cf":{"url":"/valencia-cf","title":"Valencia CF","id":"valencia-cf"},"villarreal-cf":{"url":"/villarreal-cf","title":"Villarreal CF","id":"villarreal-cf"},"mls":{"url":"/mls","title":"MLS","id":"mls","subLists":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","toronto-fc","sporting-kansas-city","portland-timbers","vancouver-whitecaps"],"subLinks":["mls","mls/archives"]},"atlanta-united-fc":{"url":"/atlanta-united-fc","title":"Atlanta United","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"url":"/chicago-fire","title":"Chicago Fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"url":"/colorado-rapids","title":"Colorado Rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"url":"/columbus-crew","title":"Columbus Crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"url":"/dc-united","title":"DC United","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"url":"/fc-dallas","title":"FC Dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"url":"/houston-dynamo","title":"Houston Dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"url":"/minnesota-united","title":"Minnesota United","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"url":"/montreal-impact","title":"Montreal Impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"url":"/new-england-revolution","title":"New England Revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"url":"/new-york-red-bulls","title":"New York Red Bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"url":"/new-york-city-fc","title":"NYCFC","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"url":"/orlando-city","title":"Orlando City","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"url":"/philadelphia-union","title":"Philadelphia Union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"real-salt-lake":{"url":"/real-salt-lake","title":"Real Salt Lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","title":"San Jose Earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","title":"Seattle Sounders","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"toronto-fc":{"url":"/toronto-fc","title":"Toronto FC","id":"toronto-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"url":"/sporting-kansas-city","title":"Sporting Kansas City","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"portland-timbers":{"url":"/portland-timbers","title":"Portland Timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"international-football":{"url":"/international-football","title":"International Football","id":"international-football","subLists":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","paraguay-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","scotland","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"subLinks":["international-football","international-football/archives"]},"albania-national-football":{"url":"/albania-national-football","title":"Albania","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"url":"/algeria-national-football","title":"Algeria","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"url":"/argentina","title":"Argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"url":"/austria","title":"Austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"url":"/australia-national-football","title":"Australia","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"url":"/belgium-national-football","title":"Belgium","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"url":"/brazilian-football","title":"Brazil","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"url":"/cameroon-national-football","title":"Cameroon","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"url":"/chile-national-football","title":"Chile","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"url":"/colombia-national-football","title":"Colombia","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"url":"/costa-rica-national-football","title":"Costa Rica","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"url":"/croatia-international-football","title":"Croatia","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"url":"/czech-republic-national-football","title":"Czech Republic","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"url":"/denmark-national-football","title":"Denmark","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"url":"/ecuador-national-football","title":"Ecuador","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"england":{"url":"/england","title":"England","id":"england"},"france":{"url":"/france","title":"France","id":"france"},"germany":{"url":"/germany","title":"Germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"url":"/ghana-national-football","title":"Ghana","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"url":"/greece-national-football","title":"Greece","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"url":"/honduras-national-football","title":"Honduras","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"url":"/hungary-national-football","title":"Hungary","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"url":"/iceland-national-football","title":"Iceland","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"url":"/iran-national-football","title":"Iran","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"url":"/ireland","title":"Ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"url":"/italy","title":"Italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","title":"Ivory Coast","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"url":"/japan-national-football","title":"Japan","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"url":"/mexico-national-football","title":"Mexico","id":"mexico-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"url":"/namibia-national-football","title":"Namibia","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"url":"/netherlands","title":"Netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"url":"/new-zealand-national-football","title":"New Zealand","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"url":"/nigeria-national-football","title":"Nigeria","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"url":"/north-korea-national-football","title":"North Korea","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"url":"/northern-ireland","title":"Northern Ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"url":"/norway-national-football","title":"Norway","id":"norway-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"url":"/paraguay-national-football","title":"Paraguay","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"poland":{"url":"/poland","title":"Poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"url":"/portugal-national-football","title":"Portugal","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"url":"/romania-national-football","title":"Romania","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"url":"/russia","title":"Russia","id":"russia"},"scotland":{"url":"/scotland","title":"Scotland","id":"scotland"},"serbia-national-football":{"url":"/serbia-national-football","title":"Serbia","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"url":"/slovakia-national-football","title":"Slovakia","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"url":"/slovenia-national-football","title":"Slovenia","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"url":"/south-africa-national-football","title":"South Africa","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"url":"/south-korea-national-football","title":"South Korea","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"url":"/spain","title":"Spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"url":"/sweden","title":"Sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"url":"/switzerland","title":"Switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"turkey-national-football":{"url":"/turkey-national-football","title":"Turkey","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"url":"/ukraine","title":"Ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"url":"/united-states","title":"United States","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"url":"/uruguay-national-football","title":"Uruguay","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"url":"/venezuela-national-football","title":"Venezuela","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"url":"/wales-national-football","title":"Wales","id":"wales-national-football"},"sports-odds":{"url":"/sports-odds","title":"Odds","id":"sports-odds"},"mlb":{"url":"/mlb","title":"MLB","id":"mlb","subLists":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"subLinks":["mlb","fantasy-baseball","mlb/teams","mlb/archives","mlb/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"al-east":{"title":"AL East","id":"al-east","subLists":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"]},"baltimore-orioles":{"url":"/baltimore-orioles","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"url":"/boston-red-sox","title":"Boston","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"url":"/new-york-yankees","title":"NY Yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"url":"/tampa-bay-rays","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"url":"/toronto-blue-jays","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"al-central":{"title":"AL Central","id":"al-central","subLists":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"]},"chicago-white-sox":{"url":"/chicago-white-sox","title":"Chi White Sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"url":"/cleveland-indians","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"url":"/detroit-tigers","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"url":"/kansas-city-royals","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"url":"/minnesota-twins","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-twins"},"al-west":{"title":"AL West","id":"al-west","subLists":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"]},"houston-astros":{"url":"/houston-astros","title":"Houston","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"url":"/los-angeles-angels","title":"LA Angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"url":"/oakland-athletics","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"url":"/seattle-mariners","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"url":"/texas-rangers","title":"Texas","id":"texas-rangers"},"nl-east":{"title":"NL East","id":"nl-east","subLists":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"]},"atlanta-braves":{"url":"/atlanta-braves","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"url":"/miami-marlins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"url":"/new-york-mets","title":"NY Mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"url":"/philadelphia-phillies","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"url":"/washington-nationals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-nationals"},"nl-central":{"title":"NL Central","id":"nl-central","subLists":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"]},"chicago-cubs":{"url":"/chicago-cubs","title":"Chi Cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"url":"/cincinnati-reds","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"url":"/milwaukee-brewers","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"url":"/st-louis-cardinals","title":"St Louis","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"nl-west":{"title":"NL West","id":"nl-west","subLists":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"]},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"url":"/colorado-rockies","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","title":"LA Dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"url":"/san-diego-padres","title":"San Diego","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"url":"/san-francisco-giants","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"url":"/nhl","title":"NHL","id":"nhl","subLists":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"subLinks":["nhl","nhl-draft","nhl/teams","nhl/archives","sports-odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"nhl-atlantic":{"title":"NHL Atlantic","id":"nhl-atlantic","subLists":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"]},"boston-bruins":{"url":"/boston-bruins","title":"Boston","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"url":"/buffalo-sabres","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"url":"/detroit-red-wings","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"url":"/florida-panthers","title":"Florida","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"url":"/montreal-canadiens","title":"Montreal","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"url":"/ottawa-senators","title":"Ottawa","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"nhl-central":{"title":"NHL Central","id":"nhl-central","subLists":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"]},"chicago-blackhawks":{"url":"/chicago-blackhawks","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"url":"/colorado-avalanche","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"url":"/dallas-stars","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"url":"/minnesota-wild","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"url":"/nashville-predators","title":"Nashville","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"url":"/st-louis-blues","title":"St. Louis","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"url":"/winnipeg-jets","title":"Winnipeg","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"nhl-pacific":{"title":"NHL Pacific","id":"nhl-pacific","subLists":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks"]},"anaheim-ducks":{"url":"/anaheim-ducks","title":"Anaheim","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"url":"/arizona-coyotes","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"url":"/calgary-flames","title":"Calgary","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"url":"/edmonton-oilers","title":"Edmonton","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"url":"/los-angeles-kings","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"url":"/san-jose-sharks","title":"San Jose","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"url":"/vancouver-canucks","title":"Vancouver","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"nhl-metropolitan":{"title":"NHL Metropolitan","id":"nhl-metropolitan","subLists":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"]},"carolina-hurricanes":{"url":"/carolina-hurricanes","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","title":"Columbus","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"url":"/new-jersey-devils","title":"New Jersey","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"url":"/new-york-islanders","title":"NY Islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"url":"/new-york-rangers","title":"NY Rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"url":"/philadelphia-flyers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"url":"/washington-capitals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-capitals"},"mma":{"url":"/mma","title":"MMA","id":"mma","subLists":[],"subLinks":["mma","mma/teams","ufc/archives","sports-odds"]},"wwe":{"url":"/wwe","title":"WWE","id":"wwe","subLists":["pro-wrestling","tna-wrestling"],"subLinks":["pro-wrestling/teams","pro-wrestling/archives"]},"pro-wrestling":{"url":"/pro-wrestling","title":"More Wrestling","id":"pro-wrestling","subLists":["pro-wrestling","pro-wrestling/archives"]},"pro-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/pro-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pro-wrestling/archives"},"tna-wrestling":{"url":"/tna-wrestling","title":"TNA","id":"tna-wrestling","subLists":["tna-wrestling","tna-wrestling/archives"]},"tna-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/tna-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"tna-wrestling/archives"},"college-football":{"url":"/college-football","title":"CFB","id":"college-football","subLists":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"subLinks":["college-football","recruiting","cfb-recruiting-200","college-football/teams","college-football/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"american-athletic-conference-football":{"url":"/american-athletic-conference-football","title":"AAC","id":"american-athletic-conference-football","subLists":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"]},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"url":"/uconn-football","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"url":"/east-carolina-football","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"url":"/houston-cougars-football","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-football","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"url":"/navy-football","title":"Navy","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"url":"/smu-mustangs-football","title":"SMU","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"url":"/temple-football","title":"Temple","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"url":"/tulane-football","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"url":"/tulsa-football","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"url":"/ucf-knights-football","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"url":"/acc-football","title":"ACC","id":"acc-football","subLists":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"subLinks":["acc-football","acc-football/archives"]},"boston-college-football":{"url":"/boston-college-football","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"url":"/clemson-football","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"url":"/duke-football","title":"Duke","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"url":"/florida-state-football","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"url":"/georgia-tech-football","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"url":"/unc-football","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"url":"/nc-state-football","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"url":"/pitt-football","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"url":"/syracuse-football","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"url":"/uva-football","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"url":"/virginia-tech-football","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"url":"/wake-forest-football","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"url":"/big-12-football","title":"Big 12","id":"big-12-football","subLists":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"subLinks":["big-12-football","big-12-football/archives"]},"baylor-football":{"url":"/baylor-football","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"url":"/iowa-state-football","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"url":"/kansas-state-football","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-football","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"url":"/tcu-football","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-football","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"url":"/texas-tech-football","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"url":"/wvu-football","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"url":"/big-10-football","title":"Big Ten","id":"big-10-football","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"subLinks":["big-10-football","big-10-football/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"url":"/michigan-state-football","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"url":"/northwestern-football","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"url":"/ohio-state-football","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"url":"/penn-state-football","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"url":"/purdue-football","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"url":"/rutgers-football","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"url":"/pac-12-football","title":"Pacific-12","id":"pac-12-football","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"subLinks":["pac-12-football","pac-10-football/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"url":"/arizona-state-football","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"url":"/cal-bears-football","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-football","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"url":"/oregon-state-football","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"url":"/stanford-football","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"url":"/ucla-football","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"url":"/usc-football","title":"USC","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"url":"/utah-utes-football","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"url":"/washington-huskies-football","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"url":"/washington-state-football","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"url":"/sec-football","title":"SEC","id":"sec-football","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"subLinks":["sec-football","sec-football/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"url":"/auburn-football","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"url":"/florida-gators-football","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"url":"/lsu-football","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"url":"/ole-miss-football","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"url":"/mississippi-state-football","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-football","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"url":"/south-carolina-football","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"url":"/texas-am-football","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"url":"/vanderbilt-football","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"url":"/independents-football","title":"Independents","id":"independents-football","subLists":["army-football","byu-football","notre-dame-football"],"subLinks":["independents-football","independents-football/archives"]},"army-football":{"url":"/army-football","title":"Army","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"url":"/byu-football","title":"Brigham Young","id":"byu-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"url":"/notre-dame-football","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-football"},"college-basketball":{"url":"/college-basketball","title":"CBB","id":"college-basketball","subLists":["american-athletic-conference-basketball","acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"subLinks":["college-basketball","college-basketball/teams","college-basketball/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","womens-college-basketball"]},"american-athletic-conference-basketball":{"url":"/american-athletic-conference-basketball","title":"AAC","id":"american-athletic-conference-basketball","subLists":["cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","uconn-basketball","east-carolina-basketball","houston-cougars-basketball","memphis-tigers-basketball","south-florida-bulls-basketball","smu-basketball","temple-basketball","tulane-basketball","tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","ucf-basketball"]},"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball"},"uconn-basketball":{"url":"/uconn-basketball","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-basketball"},"east-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/east-carolina-basketball","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-basketball"},"houston-cougars-basketball":{"url":"/houston-cougars-basketball","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-basketball"},"memphis-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-basketball","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-basketball"},"south-florida-bulls-basketball":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-basketball","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-basketball"},"smu-basketball":{"url":"/smu-basketball","title":"SMU","id":"smu-basketball"},"temple-basketball":{"url":"/temple-basketball","title":"Temple","id":"temple-basketball"},"tulane-basketball":{"url":"/tulane-basketball","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-basketball"},"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball":{"url":"/tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball"},"ucf-basketball":{"url":"/ucf-basketball","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-basketball"},"acc-basketball":{"url":"/acc-basketball","title":"ACC","id":"acc-basketball","subLists":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"subLinks":["acc-basketball","acc-basketball/archives"]},"boston-college-basketball":{"url":"/boston-college-basketball","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"url":"/clemson-basketball","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"url":"/duke-basketball","title":"Duke","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"url":"/florida-state-basketball","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"url":"/unc-basketball","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"url":"/nc-state-basketball","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"url":"/notre-dame-basketball","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"url":"/pitt-basketball","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"url":"/syracuse-basketball","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"url":"/uva-basketball","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"url":"/wake-forest-basketball","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","title":"Atlantic 10","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball","subLists":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"subLinks":["atlantic-ten-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"]},"davidson-basketball":{"url":"/davidson-basketball","title":"Davidson","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"url":"/dayton-basketball","title":"Dayton","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"url":"/duquesne-basketball","title":"Duquesne","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"url":"/fordham-basketball","title":"Fordham","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"url":"/george-mason-basketball","title":"George Mason ","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"url":"/gw-basketball","title":"George Washington","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"url":"/la-salle-basketball","title":"La Salle","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"url":"/umass-basketball","title":"Massachusetts","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","title":"Rhode Island","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","title":"Richmond","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","title":"Saint Louis","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"url":"/st-josephs-basketball","title":"St. Joseph's","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","title":"St. Bonaventure","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","title":"Virginia Commonwealth","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"url":"/big-12-basketball","title":"Big 12","id":"big-12-basketball","subLists":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-12-basketball","big-12-basketball/archives"]},"baylor-basketball":{"url":"/baylor-basketball","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-state-basketball","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-state-basketball","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"url":"/tcu-basketball","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"url":"/texas-tech-basketball","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"url":"/wvu-basketball","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"url":"/big-east-basketball","title":"Big East","id":"big-east-basketball","subLists":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-east-basketball","big-east-basketball/archives"]},"butler-basketball":{"url":"/butler-basketball","title":"Butler","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"url":"/creighton-basketball","title":"Creighton","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"url":"/depaul-basketball","title":"DePaul","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"url":"/georgetown-basketball","title":"Georgetown","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"url":"/marquette-basketball","title":"Marquette","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"url":"/providence-friars-basketball","title":"Providence","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"url":"/seton-hall-basketball","title":"Seton Hall","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"url":"/st-johns-basketball","title":"St John's","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"url":"/villanova-basketball","title":"Villanova","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"url":"/xavier-basketball","title":"Xavier","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"url":"/big-10-basketball","title":"Big Ten","id":"big-10-basketball","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-10-basketball","big-10-basketball/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-state-basketball","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"url":"/northwestern-basketball","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"url":"/ohio-state-basketball","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"url":"/penn-state-basketball","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"url":"/purdue-basketball","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"url":"/rutgers-basketball","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"url":"/pac-12-basketball","title":"Pacific-12","id":"pac-12-basketball","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"subLinks":["pac-12-basketball","pac-10-basketball/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-state-basketball","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"url":"/cal-bears-basketball","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-state-basketball","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"url":"/stanford-basketball","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"url":"/ucla-basketball","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"url":"/usc-basketball","title":"USC","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"url":"/utah-utes-basketball","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"url":"/washington-state-basketball","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"url":"/sec-basketball","title":"SEC","id":"sec-basketball","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"subLinks":["sec-basketball","sec-basketball/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"url":"/auburn-basketball","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"url":"/florida-gators-basketball","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"url":"/lsu-basketball","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"url":"/ole-miss-basketball","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/south-carolina-basketball","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"url":"/texas-am-basketball","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"nascar":{"url":"/nascar","title":"NASCAR","id":"nascar"},"golf":{"url":"/golf","title":"Golf","id":"golf","subLinks":["golf","golf/teams","golf/archives"]},"tennis":{"url":"/tennis","title":"Tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["tennis","tennis/teams","tennis/archives"]},"boxing":{"url":"/boxing","title":"Boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","sports-odds"]},"more":{"url":"/more","title":"More","id":"more","subLists":["combat-sports","motorsports","outdoor-sports","more-sports"]},"combat-sports":{"title":"Combat Sports","id":"combat-sports","subLists":["boxing","mma","wwe"]},"motorsports":{"title":"Motorsports","id":"motorsports","subLists":["auto-racing","formula-1","nascar","indycar-series"]},"auto-racing":{"url":"/auto-racing","title":"All Motorsports","id":"auto-racing"},"formula-1":{"url":"/formula-1","title":"F1","id":"formula-1"},"indycar-series":{"url":"/indycar-series","title":"IndyCar","id":"indycar-series"},"outdoor-sports":{"title":"Outdoor Sports","id":"outdoor-sports","subLists":["Action-sports","cycling","fishing","horse-racing","track-and-field"]},"Action-sports":{"url":"/Action-sports","title":"Action sports","id":"Action-sports"},"cycling":{"url":"/cycling","title":"Cycling","id":"cycling"},"fishing":{"url":"/fishing","title":"Fishing","id":"fishing"},"horse-racing":{"url":"/horse-racing","title":"Horse Racing","id":"horse-racing"},"track-and-field":{"url":"/track-and-field","title":"Track and Field","id":"track-and-field"},"more-sports":{"title":"More Sports","id":"more-sports","subLists":["esports","cricket","rugby","rugby-league","wnba","womens-college-basketball","united-states-womens-national-team","united-states","cfl","college-baseball","lacrosse","sports-odds"]},"esports":{"url":"/esports","title":"esports","id":"esports"},"cricket":{"url":"/cricket","title":"Cricket","id":"cricket"},"rugby":{"url":"/rugby","title":"Rugby Union","id":"rugby"},"rugby-league":{"url":"/rugby-league","title":"Rugby League","id":"rugby-league"},"wnba":{"url":"/wnba","title":"WNBA","id":"wnba"},"womens-college-basketball":{"url":"/womens-college-basketball","title":"Women's College Basketball","id":"womens-college-basketball"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","title":"USWNT","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"cfl":{"url":"/cfl","title":"CFL","id":"cfl"},"college-baseball":{"url":"/college-baseball","title":"College Baseball","id":"college-baseball"},"lacrosse":{"url":"/lacrosse","title":"Lacrosse","id":"lacrosse"},"trending":{"url":"/trending","title":"Trending","id":"trending"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","title":"Mag","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"},"mobile":{"url":"/mobile","title":"Get The App","id":"mobile"}},"lists":{"nba":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"atlantic":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"],"central":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"],"northwest":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"],"pacific":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"],"southeast":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"],"southwest":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"],"nfl":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"afc-east":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"],"afc-north":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"],"afc-south":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"],"afc-west":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"],"nfc-east":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"],"nfc-north":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"],"nfc-south":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"],"nfc-west":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"],"world-football":["epl","serie-a","la-liga","mls","international-football","sports-odds"],"epl":["arsenal","bournemouth","burnley","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","hull-city","leicester-city","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","middlesbrough","southampton","stoke-city","sunderland","swansea-city","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-bromwich","west-ham-united"],"serie-a":["ac-milan","as-roma","atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","fc-crotone","empoli","fiorentina","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","napoli","palermo","pescara","sampdoria","sassuolo","torino","udinese"],"la-liga":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","fc-barcelona","granada","las-palmas-ud","cd-leganes","malaga-cf","ca-Osasuna","rc-deportivo","rcd-espanyol","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","sevilla","real-sporting","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"mls":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","toronto-fc","sporting-kansas-city","portland-timbers","vancouver-whitecaps"],"international-football":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","paraguay-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","scotland","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"mlb":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"al-east":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"],"al-central":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"],"al-west":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"],"nl-east":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"],"nl-central":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"],"nl-west":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"],"nhl":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"nhl-atlantic":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"],"nhl-central":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"],"nhl-pacific":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks"],"nhl-metropolitan":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"],"mma":[],"wwe":["pro-wrestling","tna-wrestling"],"pro-wrestling":["pro-wrestling","pro-wrestling/archives"],"tna-wrestling":["tna-wrestling","tna-wrestling/archives"],"college-football":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"american-athletic-conference-football":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"],"acc-football":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"big-12-football":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"big-10-football":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"pac-12-football":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"sec-football":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"independents-football":["army-football","byu-football","notre-dame-football"],"college-basketball":["american-athletic-conference-basketball","acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"american-athletic-conference-basketball":["cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","uconn-basketball","east-carolina-basketball","houston-cougars-basketball","memphis-tigers-basketball","south-florida-bulls-basketball","smu-basketball","temple-basketball","tulane-basketball","tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","ucf-basketball"],"acc-basketball":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"atlantic-ten-basketball":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"big-12-basketball":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"big-east-basketball":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"big-10-basketball":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"pac-12-basketball":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"sec-basketball":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"golf":["golf","golf/teams","golf/archives"],"tennis":["tennis","tennis/teams","tennis/archives"],"boxing":["boxing","boxing/archives","sports-odds"],"more":["combat-sports","motorsports","outdoor-sports","more-sports"],"combat-sports":["boxing","mma","wwe"],"motorsports":["auto-racing","formula-1","nascar","indycar-series"],"outdoor-sports":["Action-sports","cycling","fishing","horse-racing","track-and-field"],"more-sports":["esports","cricket","rugby","rugby-league","wnba","womens-college-basketball","united-states-womens-national-team","united-states","cfl","college-baseball","lacrosse","sports-odds"],"topLevelLinks":["nba","nfl","world-football","mlb","nhl","mma","wwe","college-football","college-basketball","nascar","golf","tennis","boxing","more"],"leagueLinks":["nba","nfl","world-football","mlb","nhl","mma","wwe","college-football","college-basketball","nascar","golf","tennis","boxing","more"],"nonLeagueLinks":["trending","http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","mobile"],"dropdownStack":[],"leagueOverflow":[]},"links":{"nba":{"url":"/nba","title":"Home","id":"nba"},"nba-draft":{"url":"/nba-draft","title":"Draft","id":"nba-draft"},"nba/teams":{"url":"/nba/teams","title":"Teams","id":"nba/teams"},"nba/archives":{"url":"/nba/archives","title":"Archives","id":"nba/archives"},"nba/odds":{"url":"/nba/odds","title":"Odds","id":"nba/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-celtics":{"url":"/boston-celtics","title":"Boston","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"url":"/brooklyn-nets","title":"Brooklyn","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"url":"/new-york-knicks","title":"New York","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"url":"/philadelphia-76ers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"url":"/toronto-raptors","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-raptors"},"chicago-bulls":{"url":"/chicago-bulls","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"url":"/detroit-pistons","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"url":"/indiana-pacers","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"url":"/milwaukee-bucks","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"denver-nuggets":{"url":"/denver-nuggets","title":"Denver","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","title":"Oklahoma City","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"url":"/portland-trail-blazers","title":"Portland","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"url":"/utah-jazz","title":"Utah","id":"utah-jazz"},"golden-state-warriors":{"url":"/golden-state-warriors","title":"Golden St","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"url":"/los-angeles-clippers","title":"LA Clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"url":"/los-angeles-lakers","title":"LA Lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"url":"/phoenix-suns","title":"Phoenix","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"url":"/sacramento-kings","title":"Sacramento","id":"sacramento-kings"},"atlanta-hawks":{"url":"/atlanta-hawks","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"url":"/charlotte-hornets","title":"Charlotte","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"url":"/miami-heat","title":"Miami","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"url":"/orlando-magic","title":"Orlando","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"url":"/washington-wizards","title":"Washington","id":"washington-wizards"},"dallas-mavericks":{"url":"/dallas-mavericks","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"url":"/houston-rockets","title":"Houston","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"url":"/memphis-grizzlies","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"url":"/san-antonio-spurs","title":"San Antonio","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"nfl":{"url":"/nfl","title":"Home","id":"nfl"},"fantasy-football":{"url":"/fantasy-football","title":"Fantasy","id":"fantasy-football"},"nfl/teams":{"url":"/nfl/teams","title":"Teams","id":"nfl/teams"},"nfl-draft":{"url":"/nfl-draft","title":"NFL Draft","id":"nfl-draft"},"nfl/archives":{"url":"/nfl/archives","title":"Archives","id":"nfl/archives"},"nfl/odds":{"url":"/nfl/odds","title":"Odds","id":"nfl/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"buffalo-bills":{"url":"/buffalo-bills","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"url":"/miami-dolphins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"url":"/new-england-patriots","title":"New England","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"url":"/new-york-jets","title":"NY Jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"baltimore-ravens":{"url":"/baltimore-ravens","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"url":"/cincinnati-bengals","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"url":"/cleveland-browns","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"houston-texans":{"url":"/houston-texans","title":"Houston","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"url":"/indianapolis-colts","title":"Indianapolis","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","title":"Jacksonville","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"url":"/tennessee-titans","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-titans"},"denver-broncos":{"url":"/denver-broncos","title":"Denver","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"url":"/los-angeles-chargers","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"url":"/oakland-raiders","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-raiders"},"dallas-cowboys":{"url":"/dallas-cowboys","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"url":"/new-york-giants","title":"NY Giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"url":"/philadelphia-eagles","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"url":"/washington-redskins","title":"Washington","id":"washington-redskins"},"chicago-bears":{"url":"/chicago-bears","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"url":"/detroit-lions","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"url":"/green-bay-packers","title":"Green Bay","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"url":"/minnesota-vikings","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"atlanta-falcons":{"url":"/atlanta-falcons","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"url":"/carolina-panthers","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"url":"/new-orleans-saints","title":"New Orleans","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"arizona-cardinals":{"url":"/arizona-cardinals","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"url":"/los-angeles-rams","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"url":"/san-francisco-49ers","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"url":"/seattle-seahawks","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"world-football":{"url":"/world-football","title":"Home","id":"world-football"},"world-football/archives":{"url":"/world-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"world-football/archives"},"epl":{"url":"/epl","title":"Premier League Home","id":"epl"},"transfer-window":{"url":"/transfer-window","title":"Transfers","id":"transfer-window"},"epl/archives":{"url":"/epl/archives","title":"Archives","id":"epl/archives"},"arsenal":{"url":"/arsenal","title":"Arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"url":"/bournemouth","title":"Bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"burnley":{"url":"/burnley","title":"Burnley","id":"burnley"},"chelsea":{"url":"/chelsea","title":"Chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"url":"/crystal-palace","title":"Crystal Palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"url":"/everton","title":"Everton","id":"everton"},"hull-city":{"url":"/hull-city","title":"Hull City","id":"hull-city"},"leicester-city":{"url":"/leicester-city","title":"Leicester City","id":"leicester-city"},"liverpool":{"url":"/liverpool","title":"Liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"url":"/manchester-city","title":"Manchester City","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"url":"/manchester-united","title":"Manchester United","id":"manchester-united"},"middlesbrough":{"url":"/middlesbrough","title":"Middlesbrough","id":"middlesbrough"},"southampton":{"url":"/southampton","title":"Southampton","id":"southampton"},"stoke-city":{"url":"/stoke-city","title":"Stoke City","id":"stoke-city"},"sunderland":{"url":"/sunderland","title":"Sunderland","id":"sunderland"},"swansea-city":{"url":"/swansea-city","title":"Swansea City","id":"swansea-city"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"url":"/tottenham-hotspur","title":"Tottenham Hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"url":"/watford-fc","title":"Watford","id":"watford-fc"},"west-bromwich":{"url":"/west-bromwich","title":"West Bromwich Albion","id":"west-bromwich"},"west-ham-united":{"url":"/west-ham-united","title":"West Ham United","id":"west-ham-united"},"serie-a":{"url":"/serie-a","title":"Serie A Home","id":"serie-a"},"serie-a/archives":{"url":"/serie-a/archives","title":"Archives","id":"serie-a/archives"},"ac-milan":{"url":"/ac-milan","title":"AC Milan","id":"ac-milan"},"as-roma":{"url":"/as-roma","title":"AS Roma","id":"as-roma"},"atalanta":{"url":"/atalanta","title":"Atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"url":"/bologna","title":"Bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"url":"/cagliari","title":"Cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"url":"/chievo-verona","title":"Chievo Verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"fc-crotone":{"url":"/fc-crotone","title":"Crotone","id":"fc-crotone"},"empoli":{"url":"/empoli","title":"Empoli","id":"empoli"},"fiorentina":{"url":"/fiorentina","title":"Fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"genoa":{"url":"/genoa","title":"Genoa","id":"genoa"},"inter-milan":{"url":"/inter-milan","title":"Inter Milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"url":"/juventus","title":"Juventus","id":"juventus"},"lazio":{"url":"/lazio","title":"Lazio","id":"lazio"},"napoli":{"url":"/napoli","title":"Napoli","id":"napoli"},"palermo":{"url":"/palermo","title":"Palermo","id":"palermo"},"pescara":{"url":"/pescara","title":"Pescara","id":"pescara"},"sampdoria":{"url":"/sampdoria","title":"Sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"url":"/sassuolo","title":"Sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"torino":{"url":"/torino","title":"Torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"url":"/udinese","title":"Udinese","id":"udinese"},"la-liga":{"url":"/la-liga","title":"La Liga Home","id":"la-liga"},"la-liga/archives":{"url":"/la-liga/archives","title":"Archives","id":"la-liga/archives"},"cd-alaves":{"url":"/cd-alaves","title":"Alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"url":"/athletic-club","title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","id":"athletic-club"},"atletico-madrid":{"url":"/atletico-madrid","title":"Atletico Madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"celta-da-vigo":{"url":"/celta-da-vigo","title":"Celta de Vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"url":"/eibar","title":"Eibar","id":"eibar"},"fc-barcelona":{"url":"/fc-barcelona","title":"FC Barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"granada":{"url":"/granada","title":"Granada","id":"granada"},"las-palmas-ud":{"url":"/las-palmas-ud","title":"Las Palmas","id":"las-palmas-ud"},"cd-leganes":{"url":"/cd-leganes","title":"Leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"malaga-cf":{"url":"/malaga-cf","title":"Malaga CF","id":"malaga-cf"},"ca-Osasuna":{"url":"/ca-Osasuna","title":"Osasuna","id":"ca-Osasuna"},"rc-deportivo":{"url":"/rc-deportivo","title":"RC Deportivo","id":"rc-deportivo"},"rcd-espanyol":{"url":"/rcd-espanyol","title":"RCD Espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"real-betis":{"url":"/real-betis","title":"Real Betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-madrid":{"url":"/real-madrid","title":"Real Madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"real-sociedad":{"url":"/real-sociedad","title":"Real Sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"sevilla":{"url":"/sevilla","title":"Sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"real-sporting":{"url":"/real-sporting","title":"Sporting Gijon","id":"real-sporting"},"valencia-cf":{"url":"/valencia-cf","title":"Valencia CF","id":"valencia-cf"},"villarreal-cf":{"url":"/villarreal-cf","title":"Villarreal CF","id":"villarreal-cf"},"mls":{"url":"/mls","title":"MLS Home","id":"mls"},"mls/archives":{"url":"/mls/archives","title":"Archives","id":"mls/archives"},"atlanta-united-fc":{"url":"/atlanta-united-fc","title":"Atlanta United","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"url":"/chicago-fire","title":"Chicago Fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"url":"/colorado-rapids","title":"Colorado Rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"url":"/columbus-crew","title":"Columbus Crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"url":"/dc-united","title":"DC United","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"url":"/fc-dallas","title":"FC Dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"url":"/houston-dynamo","title":"Houston Dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"url":"/minnesota-united","title":"Minnesota United","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"url":"/montreal-impact","title":"Montreal Impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"url":"/new-england-revolution","title":"New England Revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"url":"/new-york-red-bulls","title":"New York Red Bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"url":"/new-york-city-fc","title":"NYCFC","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"url":"/orlando-city","title":"Orlando City","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"url":"/philadelphia-union","title":"Philadelphia Union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"real-salt-lake":{"url":"/real-salt-lake","title":"Real Salt Lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","title":"San Jose Earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","title":"Seattle Sounders","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"toronto-fc":{"url":"/toronto-fc","title":"Toronto FC","id":"toronto-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"url":"/sporting-kansas-city","title":"Sporting Kansas City","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"portland-timbers":{"url":"/portland-timbers","title":"Portland Timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"international-football":{"url":"/international-football","title":"International Football Home","id":"international-football"},"international-football/archives":{"url":"/international-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"international-football/archives"},"albania-national-football":{"url":"/albania-national-football","title":"Albania","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"url":"/algeria-national-football","title":"Algeria","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"url":"/argentina","title":"Argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"url":"/austria","title":"Austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"url":"/australia-national-football","title":"Australia","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"url":"/belgium-national-football","title":"Belgium","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"url":"/brazilian-football","title":"Brazil","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"url":"/cameroon-national-football","title":"Cameroon","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"url":"/chile-national-football","title":"Chile","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"url":"/colombia-national-football","title":"Colombia","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"url":"/costa-rica-national-football","title":"Costa Rica","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"url":"/croatia-international-football","title":"Croatia","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"url":"/czech-republic-national-football","title":"Czech Republic","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"url":"/denmark-national-football","title":"Denmark","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"url":"/ecuador-national-football","title":"Ecuador","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"england":{"url":"/england","title":"England","id":"england"},"france":{"url":"/france","title":"France","id":"france"},"germany":{"url":"/germany","title":"Germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"url":"/ghana-national-football","title":"Ghana","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"url":"/greece-national-football","title":"Greece","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"url":"/honduras-national-football","title":"Honduras","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"url":"/hungary-national-football","title":"Hungary","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"url":"/iceland-national-football","title":"Iceland","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"url":"/iran-national-football","title":"Iran","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"url":"/ireland","title":"Ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"url":"/italy","title":"Italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","title":"Ivory Coast","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"url":"/japan-national-football","title":"Japan","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"url":"/mexico-national-football","title":"Mexico","id":"mexico-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"url":"/namibia-national-football","title":"Namibia","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"url":"/netherlands","title":"Netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"url":"/new-zealand-national-football","title":"New Zealand","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"url":"/nigeria-national-football","title":"Nigeria","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"url":"/north-korea-national-football","title":"North Korea","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"url":"/northern-ireland","title":"Northern Ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"url":"/norway-national-football","title":"Norway","id":"norway-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"url":"/paraguay-national-football","title":"Paraguay","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"poland":{"url":"/poland","title":"Poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"url":"/portugal-national-football","title":"Portugal","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"url":"/romania-national-football","title":"Romania","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"url":"/russia","title":"Russia","id":"russia"},"scotland":{"url":"/scotland","title":"Scotland","id":"scotland"},"serbia-national-football":{"url":"/serbia-national-football","title":"Serbia","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"url":"/slovakia-national-football","title":"Slovakia","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"url":"/slovenia-national-football","title":"Slovenia","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"url":"/south-africa-national-football","title":"South Africa","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"url":"/south-korea-national-football","title":"South Korea","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"url":"/spain","title":"Spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"url":"/sweden","title":"Sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"url":"/switzerland","title":"Switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"turkey-national-football":{"url":"/turkey-national-football","title":"Turkey","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"url":"/ukraine","title":"Ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"url":"/united-states","title":"United States","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"url":"/uruguay-national-football","title":"Uruguay","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"url":"/venezuela-national-football","title":"Venezuela","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"url":"/wales-national-football","title":"Wales","id":"wales-national-football"},"sports-odds":{"url":"/sports-odds","title":"Odds","id":"sports-odds"},"mlb":{"url":"/mlb","title":"Home","id":"mlb"},"fantasy-baseball":{"url":"/fantasy-baseball","title":"Fantasy","id":"fantasy-baseball"},"mlb/teams":{"url":"/mlb/teams","title":"Teams","id":"mlb/teams"},"mlb/archives":{"url":"/mlb/archives","title":"Archives","id":"mlb/archives"},"mlb/odds":{"url":"/mlb/odds","title":"Odds","id":"mlb/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"baltimore-orioles":{"url":"/baltimore-orioles","title":"Baltimore","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"url":"/boston-red-sox","title":"Boston","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"url":"/new-york-yankees","title":"NY Yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"url":"/tampa-bay-rays","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"url":"/toronto-blue-jays","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"chicago-white-sox":{"url":"/chicago-white-sox","title":"Chi White Sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"url":"/cleveland-indians","title":"Cleveland","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"url":"/detroit-tigers","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"url":"/kansas-city-royals","title":"Kansas City","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"url":"/minnesota-twins","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-twins"},"houston-astros":{"url":"/houston-astros","title":"Houston","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"url":"/los-angeles-angels","title":"LA Angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"url":"/oakland-athletics","title":"Oakland","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"url":"/seattle-mariners","title":"Seattle","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"url":"/texas-rangers","title":"Texas","id":"texas-rangers"},"atlanta-braves":{"url":"/atlanta-braves","title":"Atlanta","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"url":"/miami-marlins","title":"Miami","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"url":"/new-york-mets","title":"NY Mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"url":"/philadelphia-phillies","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"url":"/washington-nationals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-nationals"},"chicago-cubs":{"url":"/chicago-cubs","title":"Chi Cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"url":"/cincinnati-reds","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"url":"/milwaukee-brewers","title":"Milwaukee","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"url":"/st-louis-cardinals","title":"St Louis","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"url":"/colorado-rockies","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","title":"LA Dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"url":"/san-diego-padres","title":"San Diego","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"url":"/san-francisco-giants","title":"San Francisco","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"url":"/nhl","title":"Home","id":"nhl"},"nhl-draft":{"url":"/nhl-draft","title":"Draft","id":"nhl-draft"},"nhl/teams":{"url":"/nhl/teams","title":"Teams","id":"nhl/teams"},"nhl/archives":{"url":"/nhl/archives","title":"Archives","id":"nhl/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-bruins":{"url":"/boston-bruins","title":"Boston","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"url":"/buffalo-sabres","title":"Buffalo","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"url":"/detroit-red-wings","title":"Detroit","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"url":"/florida-panthers","title":"Florida","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"url":"/montreal-canadiens","title":"Montreal","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"url":"/ottawa-senators","title":"Ottawa","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","title":"Tampa Bay","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","title":"Toronto","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"chicago-blackhawks":{"url":"/chicago-blackhawks","title":"Chicago","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"url":"/colorado-avalanche","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"url":"/dallas-stars","title":"Dallas","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"url":"/minnesota-wild","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"url":"/nashville-predators","title":"Nashville","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"url":"/st-louis-blues","title":"St. Louis","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"url":"/winnipeg-jets","title":"Winnipeg","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"anaheim-ducks":{"url":"/anaheim-ducks","title":"Anaheim","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"url":"/arizona-coyotes","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"url":"/calgary-flames","title":"Calgary","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"url":"/edmonton-oilers","title":"Edmonton","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"url":"/los-angeles-kings","title":"Los Angeles","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"url":"/san-jose-sharks","title":"San Jose","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"url":"/vancouver-canucks","title":"Vancouver","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"carolina-hurricanes":{"url":"/carolina-hurricanes","title":"Carolina","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","title":"Columbus","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"url":"/new-jersey-devils","title":"New Jersey","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"url":"/new-york-islanders","title":"NY Islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"url":"/new-york-rangers","title":"NY Rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"url":"/philadelphia-flyers","title":"Philadelphia","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"url":"/washington-capitals","title":"Washington","id":"washington-capitals"},"mma":{"url":"/mma","title":"Home","id":"mma"},"mma/teams":{"url":"/mma/teams","title":"Fighters","id":"mma/teams"},"ufc/archives":{"url":"/ufc/archives","title":"Archives","id":"ufc/archives"},"pro-wrestling/teams":{"url":"/pro-wrestling/teams","title":"Fighters","id":"pro-wrestling/teams"},"pro-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/pro-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pro-wrestling/archives"},"pro-wrestling":{"url":"/pro-wrestling","title":"Wrestling Home","id":"pro-wrestling"},"tna-wrestling":{"url":"/tna-wrestling","title":"TNA Home","id":"tna-wrestling"},"tna-wrestling/archives":{"url":"/tna-wrestling/archives","title":"Archives","id":"tna-wrestling/archives"},"college-football":{"url":"/college-football","title":"Home","id":"college-football"},"recruiting":{"url":"/recruiting","title":"Recruiting","id":"recruiting"},"cfb-recruiting-200":{"url":"/cfb-recruiting-200","title":"CFB 200","id":"cfb-recruiting-200"},"college-football/teams":{"url":"/college-football/teams","title":"Teams","id":"college-football/teams"},"college-football/archives":{"url":"/college-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"college-football/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"url":"/uconn-football","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"url":"/east-carolina-football","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"url":"/houston-cougars-football","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-football","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"url":"/navy-football","title":"Navy","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"url":"/smu-mustangs-football","title":"SMU","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"url":"/temple-football","title":"Temple","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"url":"/tulane-football","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"url":"/tulsa-football","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"url":"/ucf-knights-football","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"url":"/acc-football","title":"ACC Home","id":"acc-football"},"acc-football/archives":{"url":"/acc-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"acc-football/archives"},"boston-college-football":{"url":"/boston-college-football","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"url":"/clemson-football","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"url":"/duke-football","title":"Duke","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"url":"/florida-state-football","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"url":"/georgia-tech-football","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"url":"/unc-football","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"url":"/nc-state-football","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"url":"/pitt-football","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"url":"/syracuse-football","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"url":"/uva-football","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"url":"/virginia-tech-football","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"url":"/wake-forest-football","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"url":"/big-12-football","title":"Big 12 Home","id":"big-12-football"},"big-12-football/archives":{"url":"/big-12-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-12-football/archives"},"baylor-football":{"url":"/baylor-football","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"url":"/iowa-state-football","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"url":"/kansas-state-football","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-football","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"url":"/tcu-football","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-football","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"url":"/texas-tech-football","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"url":"/wvu-football","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"url":"/big-10-football","title":"Big Ten Home","id":"big-10-football"},"big-10-football/archives":{"url":"/big-10-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-10-football/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"url":"/michigan-state-football","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"url":"/northwestern-football","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"url":"/ohio-state-football","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"url":"/penn-state-football","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"url":"/purdue-football","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"url":"/rutgers-football","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"url":"/pac-12-football","title":"Pac-12 Home","id":"pac-12-football"},"pac-10-football/archives":{"url":"/pac-10-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pac-10-football/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"url":"/arizona-state-football","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"url":"/cal-bears-football","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-football","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"url":"/oregon-state-football","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"url":"/stanford-football","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"url":"/ucla-football","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"url":"/usc-football","title":"USC","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"url":"/utah-utes-football","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"url":"/washington-huskies-football","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"url":"/washington-state-football","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"url":"/sec-football","title":"SEC Home","id":"sec-football"},"sec-football/archives":{"url":"/sec-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"sec-football/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"url":"/auburn-football","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"url":"/florida-gators-football","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"url":"/lsu-football","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"url":"/ole-miss-football","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"url":"/mississippi-state-football","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-football","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"url":"/south-carolina-football","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"url":"/texas-am-football","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"url":"/vanderbilt-football","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"url":"/independents-football","title":"Independents Home","id":"independents-football"},"independents-football/archives":{"url":"/independents-football/archives","title":"Archives","id":"independents-football/archives"},"army-football":{"url":"/army-football","title":"Army","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"url":"/byu-football","title":"Brigham Young","id":"byu-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"url":"/notre-dame-football","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-football"},"college-basketball":{"url":"/college-basketball","title":"Home","id":"college-basketball"},"college-basketball/teams":{"url":"/college-basketball/teams","title":"Teams","id":"college-basketball/teams"},"college-basketball/archives":{"url":"/college-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"college-basketball/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","title":"Buy Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-basketball-tickets/grouping/333/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"womens-college-basketball":{"url":"/womens-college-basketball","title":"Women's CBB","id":"womens-college-basketball"},"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball":{"url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-basketball","title":"Cincinnati","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-basketball"},"uconn-basketball":{"url":"/uconn-basketball","title":"Connecticut","id":"uconn-basketball"},"east-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/east-carolina-basketball","title":"East Carolina","id":"east-carolina-basketball"},"houston-cougars-basketball":{"url":"/houston-cougars-basketball","title":"Houston","id":"houston-cougars-basketball"},"memphis-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/memphis-tigers-basketball","title":"Memphis","id":"memphis-tigers-basketball"},"south-florida-bulls-basketball":{"url":"/south-florida-bulls-basketball","title":"South Florida","id":"south-florida-bulls-basketball"},"smu-basketball":{"url":"/smu-basketball","title":"SMU","id":"smu-basketball"},"temple-basketball":{"url":"/temple-basketball","title":"Temple","id":"temple-basketball"},"tulane-basketball":{"url":"/tulane-basketball","title":"Tulane","id":"tulane-basketball"},"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball":{"url":"/tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball","title":"Tulsa","id":"tulsa-golden-hurricane-basketball"},"ucf-basketball":{"url":"/ucf-basketball","title":"UCF","id":"ucf-basketball"},"acc-basketball":{"url":"/acc-basketball","title":"ACC Home","id":"acc-basketball"},"acc-basketball/archives":{"url":"/acc-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"acc-basketball/archives"},"boston-college-basketball":{"url":"/boston-college-basketball","title":"Boston College","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"url":"/clemson-basketball","title":"Clemson","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"url":"/duke-basketball","title":"Duke","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"url":"/florida-state-basketball","title":"Florida St","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","title":"Georgia Tech","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","title":"Louisville","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","title":"Miami (FL)","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"url":"/unc-basketball","title":"North Carolina","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"url":"/nc-state-basketball","title":"NC State","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"url":"/notre-dame-basketball","title":"Notre Dame","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"url":"/pitt-basketball","title":"Pittsburgh","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"url":"/syracuse-basketball","title":"Syracuse","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"url":"/uva-basketball","title":"Virginia","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","title":"Virginia Tech","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"url":"/wake-forest-basketball","title":"Wake Forest","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","title":"Atlantic 10 Home","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives":{"url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"},"davidson-basketball":{"url":"/davidson-basketball","title":"Davidson","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"url":"/dayton-basketball","title":"Dayton","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"url":"/duquesne-basketball","title":"Duquesne","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"url":"/fordham-basketball","title":"Fordham","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"url":"/george-mason-basketball","title":"George Mason ","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"url":"/gw-basketball","title":"George Washington","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"url":"/la-salle-basketball","title":"La Salle","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"url":"/umass-basketball","title":"Massachusetts","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","title":"Rhode Island","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","title":"Richmond","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","title":"Saint Louis","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"url":"/st-josephs-basketball","title":"St. Joseph's","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","title":"St. Bonaventure","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","title":"Virginia Commonwealth","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"url":"/big-12-basketball","title":"Big 12 Home","id":"big-12-basketball"},"big-12-basketball/archives":{"url":"/big-12-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-12-basketball/archives"},"baylor-basketball":{"url":"/baylor-basketball","title":"Baylor","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-state-basketball","title":"Iowa St","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","title":"Kansas","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"url":"/kansas-state-basketball","title":"Kansas St","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","title":"Oklahoma","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","title":"Oklahoma St","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"url":"/tcu-basketball","title":"TCU","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","title":"Texas","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"url":"/texas-tech-basketball","title":"Texas Tech","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"url":"/wvu-basketball","title":"West Virginia","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"url":"/big-east-basketball","title":"Big East Home","id":"big-east-basketball"},"big-east-basketball/archives":{"url":"/big-east-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-east-basketball/archives"},"butler-basketball":{"url":"/butler-basketball","title":"Butler","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"url":"/creighton-basketball","title":"Creighton","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"url":"/depaul-basketball","title":"DePaul","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"url":"/georgetown-basketball","title":"Georgetown","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"url":"/marquette-basketball","title":"Marquette","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"url":"/providence-friars-basketball","title":"Providence","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"url":"/seton-hall-basketball","title":"Seton Hall","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"url":"/st-johns-basketball","title":"St John's","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"url":"/villanova-basketball","title":"Villanova","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"url":"/xavier-basketball","title":"Xavier","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"url":"/big-10-basketball","title":"Big Ten Home","id":"big-10-basketball"},"big-10-basketball/archives":{"url":"/big-10-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"big-10-basketball/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","title":"Illinois","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","title":"Indiana","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","title":"Iowa","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","title":"Maryland","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","title":"Michigan","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"url":"/michigan-state-basketball","title":"Michigan St","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","title":"Minnesota","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","title":"Nebraska","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"url":"/northwestern-basketball","title":"Northwestern","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"url":"/ohio-state-basketball","title":"Ohio St","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"url":"/penn-state-basketball","title":"Penn St","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"url":"/purdue-basketball","title":"Purdue","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"url":"/rutgers-basketball","title":"Rutgers","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","title":"Wisconsin","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"url":"/pac-12-basketball","title":"Pacific-12 Home","id":"pac-12-basketball"},"pac-10-basketball/archives":{"url":"/pac-10-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"pac-10-basketball/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","title":"Arizona","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"url":"/arizona-state-basketball","title":"Arizona St","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"url":"/cal-bears-basketball","title":"California","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","title":"Colorado","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","title":"Oregon","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"url":"/oregon-state-basketball","title":"Oregon St","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"url":"/stanford-basketball","title":"Stanford","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"url":"/ucla-basketball","title":"UCLA","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"url":"/usc-basketball","title":"USC","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"url":"/utah-utes-basketball","title":"Utah","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","title":"Washington","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"url":"/washington-state-basketball","title":"Washington St","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"url":"/sec-basketball","title":"SEC Home","id":"sec-basketball"},"sec-basketball/archives":{"url":"/sec-basketball/archives","title":"Archives","id":"sec-basketball/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","title":"Alabama","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","title":"Arkansas","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"url":"/auburn-basketball","title":"Auburn","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"url":"/florida-gators-basketball","title":"Florida","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","title":"Georgia","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","title":"Kentucky","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"url":"/lsu-basketball","title":"LSU","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"url":"/ole-miss-basketball","title":"Mississippi","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","title":"Mississippi St","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","title":"Missouri","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"url":"/south-carolina-basketball","title":"South Carolina","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","title":"Tennessee","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"url":"/texas-am-basketball","title":"Texas A&M","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","title":"Vanderbilt","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"nascar":{"url":"/nascar","title":"NASCAR","id":"nascar"},"golf":{"url":"/golf","title":"Golf","id":"golf","subLinks":["golf","golf/teams","golf/archives"]},"golf/teams":{"url":"/golf/teams","title":"Golfers","id":"golf/teams"},"golf/archives":{"url":"/golf/archives","title":"Archives","id":"golf/archives"},"tennis":{"url":"/tennis","title":"Tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["tennis","tennis/teams","tennis/archives"]},"tennis/teams":{"url":"/tennis/teams","title":"Players","id":"tennis/teams"},"tennis/archives":{"url":"/tennis/archives","title":"Archives","id":"tennis/archives"},"boxing":{"url":"/boxing","title":"Boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","sports-odds"]},"boxing/archives":{"url":"/boxing/archives","title":"Archives","id":"boxing/archives"},"wwe":{"url":"/wwe","title":"WWE","id":"wwe"},"auto-racing":{"url":"/auto-racing","title":"All Motorsports","id":"auto-racing"},"formula-1":{"url":"/formula-1","title":"F1","id":"formula-1"},"indycar-series":{"url":"/indycar-series","title":"IndyCar","id":"indycar-series"},"Action-sports":{"url":"/Action-sports","title":"Action sports","id":"Action-sports"},"cycling":{"url":"/cycling","title":"Cycling","id":"cycling"},"fishing":{"url":"/fishing","title":"Fishing","id":"fishing"},"horse-racing":{"url":"/horse-racing","title":"Horse Racing","id":"horse-racing"},"track-and-field":{"url":"/track-and-field","title":"Track and Field","id":"track-and-field"},"esports":{"url":"/esports","title":"esports","id":"esports"},"cricket":{"url":"/cricket","title":"Cricket","id":"cricket"},"rugby":{"url":"/rugby","title":"Rugby Union","id":"rugby"},"rugby-league":{"url":"/rugby-league","title":"Rugby League","id":"rugby-league"},"wnba":{"url":"/wnba","title":"WNBA","id":"wnba"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","title":"USWNT","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"cfl":{"url":"/cfl","title":"CFL","id":"cfl"},"college-baseball":{"url":"/college-baseball","title":"College Baseball","id":"college-baseball"},"lacrosse":{"url":"/lacrosse","title":"Lacrosse","id":"lacrosse"},"trending":{"url":"/trending","title":"Trending","id":"trending"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","title":"Mag","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","title":"Tickets","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"},"mobile":{"url":"/mobile","title":"Get The App","id":"mobile"}}},"notification":{"cookie_notice":false,"privacy_notice":false,"smart_banner":false,"mobile_interstitial":false},"page":{"cnn":false,"embedded":"false","force_promo":false,"fromCNNApp":false,"fromNonCNNPartner":false,"layout":"default","social":"false","tsm":0,"tst":0,"type":"article","id":"2711841","zone":"article","writer":"Tim Daniels","team":"Golden_State_Warriors","tags":"Basketball,NBA,NBA_Pacific,Golden_State_Warriors,Mike_Brown_Basketball,Breaking_News,Tyronn_Lue","tag_id":201,"site":"NBA","render_strategy":"article","league":"NBA","gp_flag":"","fantasy":"none","event":"none","division":"NBA_Pacific","buzz":"","article":2711841},"playlists":{},"promo":{},"schedules":{"selectedTeam":"2711841"},"scores":{"order":[],"sports":{},"games":{}},"search":{"results":[]},"sections":{},"stub":{},"tags":{"basketball":{"unique_name":"basketball","type":"Sport","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":7,"site":null,"short_name":"","logo":"basketball.png","links":{"parent":null,"children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/international-basketball,european-basketball,aba,patrick-ewing-jr,boban-savovic,aleksandar-radojevic,ramel-bradley,fiba-basketball-world-cup,basquete,nba-tnt,nba,wnba.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/basketball.json","display_name":"Basketball","color2":null,"color1":null},"nba":{"unique_name":"nba","type":"League","tickets_link":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_NBA-_-partBleacherReport","team_color":null,"tag_id":19,"site":"NBA","short_name":"NBA","logo":"nba.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/basketball.json","children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/nba-atlantic,nba-central,nba-southeast,nba-southwest,nba-northwest,nba-pacific,david-stern,joey-crawford,nba-draft,nba-finals,nba-playoffs,nba-history,nba-all-star-game,nba-trade-deadline,nba-power-rankings,nba-rookie-of-the-year,nba-eastern-conference,nba-rumors,nba-western-conference,nba-summer-league,nba-mock-draft,retired-nba,nba-free-agency-2011,2012-nba-free-agency,nba-odds-betting,dunks,2014-nba-all-star-game,2014-nba-draft,2014-nba-dunk-contest,2014-nba-finals,2014-nba-mock-draft,2014-nba-playoffs,2014-nba-trade-deadline,2015-nba-all-star-game,2015-nba-trade-deadline,2015-nba-dunk-contest,2015-nba-finals,2015-nba-mock-draft,2015-nba-playoffs,nba-eastern-conference,nba-western-conference,nba-injuries,nba-highlights,2016-nba-all-star-game,nba-all-star-celebrity-game,Cavs-vs-Pistons,Raptors-vs-Pacers,Heat-vs-Hornets,Hawks-vs-Celtics,Warriors-vs-Rockets,Spurs-vs-Grizzlies,Thunder-vs-Mavs,Clippers-vs-Blazers,clippers-injury-woes,clippers-injury-woes-2,clippers-stars-out-with-injury,spurs-vs-thunder,cavs-vs-hawks,warriors-vs-blazers,raptors-vs-heat,space-jam-2,warriors-vs-thunder,cavs-vs-raptors,draymond-kicks-steven-adams,stephen-curry-injures-knee,nba-finals-2016,kevin-durant-sweepstakes,timothe-luwawu,furkan-korkmaz,ante-zizic,juan-hernangomez,isaia-cordinier,rade-zagorac,petr-cornelie,guerschon-yabusele,robert-carter,perry-ellis,sasha-vezenkov,kyle-wiltjer,prince-ibeh,josh-adams,deandre-bembry,zhou-qi,drew-league,relive-warriors-title-run,finals-game-7-hot-takes,relive-cavs-season,lebron-james-legacy,derrick-rose-trade,inside-the-nba-draft,nba-draft-2015,internet-reacts-to-nba-draft-madness,david-michineau,wang-zhelin,abdel-nader,tyrone-wallace,dad-jokes,dad-jokes,he-made-how-much,kd-to-the-warriors,dwyane-wade-signs-with-bulls,tim-duncan-retires,nba-schedule,nba-hall-of-fame-induction,2kday-face-scans,best-of-nba-media-days,kevin-garnett-retires,thankyoukg,nba-szn-hype,sagerstrong,nba-is-back,nba-hot-takes,nba-fashion-kings,jesus-shuttlesworth-retires,thunder-vs-warriors-11-3-2016,rose-and-noah-return-to-chicago,nba-livestream-sample,cavs-vs-bulls-12-2-2016,rip-craig-sager,dubs-cavs-christmas-day-reaction,nba-christmas-day-festivities,nba-all-star-reaction,nuggets-vs-lakers-1-17-2017,eastern-conference-all-stars-2017,western-conference-all-stars-2017,nba-x-analytics,2017-nba-hall-of-fame,nba-all-star-saturday-reaction,nba-trade-rumors,nba-tradeszn,nba-trade-deadline-reaction,nerlens-traded-to-dallas,dirk-hits-30k,nba-free-agency,wade-out-for-regular-season,shaq-statue-ceremony,tntbulls,derrick-rose-tears-meniscus,internet-suggests-new-nba-logos,dame-drops-59,romo-the-maverick,blake-griffin-injured,big3,the-big3,internet-roasts-lowrys-game-4-fit,fantasy-basketball,shaqwyd,zaza-gate,jordan-bell,frank-ntilikina,isaiah-hartenstein,lavar-ball,zach-collins,ike-anigbogu,jarrett-allen,dj-wilson,derrick-white,semi-ojeleye,kyle-kuzma,sindarius-thornwell,pj-dozier,devin-robinson,cameron-oliver,wesley-iwundu,kobi-simmons,sterling-brown,rodions-kurucs,jonathan-jeanne,anzejs-pasecniks,mathias-lessort,jonah-bolden,twitter-roasts-celtics-in-ecf,tyronn-lue.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/nba.json","display_name":"NBA","color2":"FFFFFF","color1":"006BB6"},"nba-pacific":{"unique_name":"nba-pacific","type":"Division","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":55,"site":"NBA","short_name":"","logo":"nba_pacific.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/nba.json","children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/golden-state-warriors,los-angeles-clippers,los-angeles-lakers,phoenix-suns,sacramento-kings.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/nba-pacific.json","display_name":"NBA Pacific","color2":null,"color1":null},"golden-state-warriors":{"unique_name":"golden-state-warriors","type":"Team","tickets_link":"https://www.stubhub.com/golden-state-warriors-tickets/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_NBA-_-partBleacherReport","team_color":"006BB6","tag_id":201,"site":"NBA","short_name":"Warriors","logo":"golden_state_warriors.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/nba-pacific.json","children":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/klay-thompson,draymond-green,stephen-curry,andre-iguodala,shaun-livingston,steve-kerr,Warriors-Quest-for-73,steph-gonna-steph,warriors-media-day,david-west,javale-mcgee,kevin-durant,zaza-pachulia,damian-jones,ian-clark,james-michael-mcadoo,kevon-looney,patrick-mccaw,briante-weber,kd-suffers-knee-injury,matt-barnes.json"},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/golden-state-warriors.json","display_name":"Golden State Warriors","color2":"FDB927","color1":"006BB6"},"mike-brown-basketball":{"unique_name":"mike-brown-basketball","type":"Person","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":2299,"site":null,"short_name":"","logo":"mike_brown_basketball.png","links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/retired-nba.json","children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/mike-brown-basketball.json","display_name":"Mike Brown (Basketball)","color2":null,"color1":null},"breaking-news":{"unique_name":"breaking-news","type":"Tag","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":7021,"site":null,"short_name":null,"logo":"breaking_news.png","links":{"parent":null,"children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/breaking-news.json","display_name":"Breaking News","color2":null,"color1":null},"tyronn-lue":{"unique_name":"tyronn-lue","type":"Person","tickets_link":null,"team_color":null,"tag_id":99137,"site":null,"short_name":"TyronnLue","logo":null,"links":{"parent":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/nba.json","children":null},"href":"http://api.bleacherreport.com/api/v1/tags/tyronn-lue.json","display_name":"Tyronn Lue","color2":"FFFFFF","color1":"006BB6"}},"template":{"html":{"className":"no-js","lang":"en"},"title":"Mike Brown Says Tyronn Lue's Comments on Defending Celtics, Warriors Are 'Cute' | Bleacher Report","meta_tags":{"aol-te-auth":"1c424580-0f86-4d9b-88b2-bc8c0d029d4c","blitz":"mu-6e4ce5cd-57f20d11-7c0ecee9-d55c79e2","msvalidate.01":"7A63840181953B2A5A1FEA25FB45A991","robots":"NOODP,NOYDIR","verify-v1":"+Ntj422Jc4V03qgBqLYbF3LMvrursV0X2btn2Zoqn9w=","description":"Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown shrugged off an assertion by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue that the Boston Celtics are harder to defend than the Dubs...","keywords":"Basketball, NBA, NBA Pacific, Golden State Warriors, Mike Brown Basketball, Breaking News, Tyronn Lue","viewport":"width=device-width, initial-scale=1","fb:app_id":"135174055162","al:iphone:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","al:iphone:app_store_id":"418075935","al:iphone:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:ipad:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","al:ipad:app_store_id":"484725748","al:ipad:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","al:android:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:package":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","al:web:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","og:site_name":"Bleacher Report","og:locale":"en_US","p:domain_verify":"0c768466449ebb550411234d6d4ffc30","twitter:app:name:iphone":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:iphone":"418075935","twitter:app:name:ipad":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:ipad":"484725748","twitter:app:name:googleplay":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:googleplay":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","twitter:widgets:new-embed-design":"on","twitter:site":"@bleacherreport","article:publisher":"http://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport","author":"Tim Daniels","og:description":"Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown shrugged off an assertion by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue that the Boston Celtics are harder to defend than the Dubs...","og:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/676/374/hi-res-d7fe382c11790dbb45902460731b9213_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","og:title":"Mike Brown Says Tyronn Lue's Comments on Defending Celtics, Warriors Are 'Cute'","og:type":"article","og:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","pubdate":"2017-05-25T15:57:16-04:00","thumbnail":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/676/374/hi-res-d7fe382c11790dbb45902460731b9213_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:app:url:googleplay":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","twitter:app:url:ipad":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","twitter:app:url:iphone":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","twitter:card":"summary_large_image","twitter:description":"Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown shrugged off an assertion by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue that the Boston Celtics are harder to defend than the Dubs...","twitter:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/676/374/hi-res-d7fe382c11790dbb45902460731b9213_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:title":"Mike Brown Says Tyronn Lue's Comments on Defending Celtics, Warriors Are 'Cute'","twitter:url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute"},"scripts":[{"key":"analytics-chartbeat-top","content":"

\tvar _sf_startpt = (new Date()).getTime()

\tvar _sf_async_config = _sf_async_config || {};

\t_sf_async_config.domain = \"bleacherreport.com\";

\t_sf_async_config.uid = 45648;

\t_sf_async_config.path = \"/\";

\tvar _cbm = _cbm || [];

\t_cbm.push([\"readyForTesting\", true]);

"},{"key":"schema.org","content":"{\"@context\":\"http://schema.org\",\"@type\":\"NewsArticle\",\"keywords\":\"Basketball,NBA,NBA_Pacific,Golden_State_Warriors,Mike_Brown_Basketball,Breaking_News,Tyronn_Lue\",\"isFamilyFriendly\":true,\"inLanguage\":\"English\",\"mainEntityOfPage\":\"Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown shrugged off an assertion by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue that the Boston Celtics are harder to defend than the Dubs...\",\"headline\":\"Mike Brown Says Tyronn Lue's Comments on Defending Celtics, Warriors Are 'Cute'\",\"thumbnailURL\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/676/374/hi-res-d7fe382c11790dbb45902460731b9213_crop_north.jpg?1495741973&w=630&h=420\",\"image\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/676/374/hi-res-d7fe382c11790dbb45902460731b9213_crop_north.jpg?1495741973&w=630&h=420\"},\"datePublished\":\"2017-05-25T15:57:16-04:00\",\"dateModified\":\"2017-05-25T16:16:39-04:00\",\"author\":{\"@type\":\"Person\",\"name\":\"Tim Daniels\",\"jobTitle\":\"Featured Columnist\"},\"publisher\":{\"@type\":\"Organization\",\"name\":\"Bleacher Report\",\"url\":\"http://bleacherreport.com\",\"logo\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/img/br_60_height.png\",\"width\":\"80\",\"height\":\"60\"}},\"description\":\"Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown shrugged off an assertion by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue that the Boston Celtics are harder to defend than the Dubs...\",\"about\":\"Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown shrugged off an assertion by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue that the Boston Celtics are harder to defend than the Dubs...\"}","type":"application/ld+json"}],"styles":[{"href":"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/global.ee3a86afb6e9442d25a9530dfa0b93f9.css","key":"globalCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"},{"href":"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/atomic.3dde27fb75ab8c893e7b063eeac0c9a9.css","key":"atomicCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"}],"links":[{"key":"ampLink","rel":"amphtml","href":"https://syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/2711841.amp.html"},{"key":"androidLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute"},{"key":"androidTsLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/teamstream/article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute"},{"key":"iosLink","rel":"alternate","href":"ios-app://418075935/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute"},{"key":"canonicalLink","rel":"canonical","href":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute"},{"key":"oembedJSON","rel":"alternate","href":"http://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=http%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute","type":"application/json+oembed"},{"key":"oembedXML","rel":"alternate","href":"http://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=http%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2711841-mike-brown-says-tyronn-lues-comments-on-defending-celtics-warriors-are-cute&format=xml","type":"application/xml+oembed"}]},"tracks":{},"ui":{"assetURL":"http://static-assets.bleacherreport.com","comments":true,"skinAd_exists":true,"teamStreamLoading":false,"teamStreamLimit":60,"topAd_exists":true,"trendingLimit":60,"userAgent":{"family":"CCBot","major":"3","minor":"0","patch":"0","device":{"family":"Spider","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"},"os":{"family":"Other","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"}},"bundleName":"bundle.75988737dbbf18dca701.js","referrer":"","hideGettyCopyright":false,"hideFooterLinks":false,"hidePrivacyNotice":false,"hideNav":false,"hideScores":false,"hideShare":false,"hide":{},"isEmbedded":false,"isFromCnn":false,"customBrowser":false,"isMobileDevice":false,"os":null,"isSettingCookie":false,"pageType":"article","currentPage":"2711841","url":"http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2711841"},"user":{"username":null,"type":"Anonymous","tags":["georgetown-basketball","washington-capitals","washington-nationals","washington-redskins","washington-wizards"],"phone":null,"permissions":[],"last_name":null,"id":null,"first_name":null,"facebook_id":null,"email":null,"devices":[],"country":"US","siteLocale":"USA","trackingId":"4347aa90-82a2-469f-ab7c-9c2e671e1a07"}}; -->

Golden State Warriors Mike Brown Says Tyronn Lue's Comments on Defending Celtics, Warriors Are 'Cute' Tim Daniels Featured Columnist Mark Sobhani/Getty Images Golden State Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown shrugged off an assertion by Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue that the Boston Celtics are harder to defend than the Dubs. On Thursday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle passed along Brown's pithy reply as the Warriors await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals after sweeping the San Antonio Spurs. "That's his opinion, it's cute," he said. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com provided the original comments Lue made Wednesday about how the challenges of the intricate Celtics offense compare to the star-studded Warriors' attack. "The stuff they're running, it's harder to defend than Golden State's (offense) for me, as far as the actions and all the running around and all the guys who are making all the plays, so it's a totally different thing," he said. "Like, they hit the post, Golden State runs splits and all that stuff but these guys are running all kinds of (stuff). And Brad's (Stevens) got them moving and cutting and playing with pace and everybody is a threat." Boston has been forced to get more creative with its offense against the Cavs since superstar point guard Isaiah Thomas suffered a season-ending hip injury in Game 2. While the resulting changes helped the Celtics score a 111-108 victory in Game 3, Cleveland bounced back with a 112-99 triumph in the last contest to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Saying any offense is harder to defend than Golden State is going to raise some eyebrows. The Warriors have ridden their dynamic group, led by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, to a 12-0 start in the postseason. The three-time reigning Western Conference champions lead all playoff teams at 118.3 points per game during the postseason. They also led the NBA in Offensive Efficiency during the regular season. Trying to slow them down is a challenge that likely lies ahead for Lue and the Cavaliers. For now, they are focused on trying to close out the Celtics in Game 5 on Thursday night.