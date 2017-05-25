Marco Silva Resigns as Hull Manager After Club's Relegation from Premier League

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Marco Silva resigned as Hull City manager Thursday after failing to save the Tigers from relegation following his appointment back in January.

Hull made the announcement on their official website, stating that Silva "was offered the opportunity to continue the work he has done in the four-and-a-half months he has been at the KCOM Stadium."

The statement continued: "Although disappointed by Marco's departure, we would once again like to place on record our appreciation of his efforts and those of his support staff. Despite only being in charge for a short period of time, the 39-year-old became a firm fans' favourite and will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status."

Despite Hull going down, Portuguese Silva impressed in his first Premier League job after succeeding Mike Phelan earlier this year.

He returned six league wins from his 18 games in charge, but heavy defeats to Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in the final three games of the term saw the Tigers finish in 18th, six points behind 17th-placed Watford.

The 39-year-old's reputation has arguably only been enhanced in England following spells in charge at Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.

There had been reports that Silva would now join Porto, but talks broke down, per Jack Pitt-Brooke and Ed Malyon of The Independent.

Pitt-Brooke and Malyon added Silva is in the frame to take over at Crystal Palace and Watford, while the Southampton job has also been mooted.