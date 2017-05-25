MMA Fighter's Mother Slaps Her Son After TKO Defeat

Ronda Rousey's mom approves.

Another hard-driving MMA matriarch burst on to the scene Thursday at the Fight Nights Global 67 event in Russia.

When featherweight Viktor Kichigin suffered a second-round TKO defeat at the hands of Ruslan Yamanbaev, he might have figured that the bloody violence visited upon him was punishment enough for any underperformance.

He might have figured wrong.

Because here comes his mother—also purportedly one of his trainers—to administer a tongue-lashing and then multiple slaps to her son's face. (Warning: language NSFW)

During the fight, she also spent time yelling instruction at him, clearly without getting the kind of result she wanted.

Talk about tough love.