Iowa TE Noah Fant Allegedly Threatened with Gun in Omaha Park

Iowa tight end Noah Fant was allegedly threatened at gunpoint while at a public park on Tuesday.

According to WHOTV's Dan Hendrickson, citing an Omaha police report, Fant said an Omaha man "approached him, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and told him to leave the park."

After leaving the park, Fant called the police and said he would press charges against the man, later identified as Matthew Trimble, if they were able to locate him.

Police later found Trimble at his mother's house, noting he was "heavily intoxicated." He was charged with making a terroristic threat with a firearm.

Fant is entering his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes. He played in six games as a freshman and recorded nine receptions for 70 yards with one touchdown.