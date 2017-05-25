Colin Kaepernick Supporters Rally at NFL HQ to Keep QB from Getting Blackballed

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Supporters for Colin Kaepernick held a rally outside NFL headquarters in New York City to help the quarterback get signed to a team.

Per TMZ Sports, Kevin Livingston of charitable organization "100 Suits For 100 Men"—to which Kaepernick's foundation donated 50 suits—led the rally that featured over 70 people.

The rally was a planned event, with Livingston telling ESPN's Michael Rothstein on Monday about the desire to give back to Kaepernick after his charitable donation:

"He stood up for us. It's only right that he took our issues in our communities and brought it to a national level and sacrificed salary and being ostracized by the NFL. It was only right that we stand up for him. I started this, literally, when he came to my office -- I was moved. I work with parolees. People usually want to ostracize this particular population. Me working with him on the front lines and him coming to my office, this is not the first time I've worked with him.

So I thought it was only right that I stand up for him."

Kaepernick has been in search of a new team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. The 29-year-old visited the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, but he did not work out for the team, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

In six NFL seasons, Kaepernick has thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He was the 49ers' starting quarterback when the team reached Super Bowl 47 in 2013.