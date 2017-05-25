Odell Beckham Jr. Not Present at Giants OTAs Despite Reports He'd Attend

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not attend the team's organized team activities Thursday despite talk he'd arrive after finalizing his new endorsement contract with Nike.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com confirmed Beckham wasn't in attendance for the voluntary practice session, even though the "original plan" was to return by Thursday.

The 24-year-old wideout posted a message on social media Wednesday that may have been related to the amount of coverage being dedicated to his OTA status:

Beckham has received scrutiny concerning his commitment level ever since photos emerged showing him and several other members of the Giants on a boat trip the week before getting blown out by the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs last season.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection downplayed any connection between the party and the 38-13 loss, which featured multiple drops by the receiver usually known for his miraculous one-handed grabs.

"There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed," Beckham told reporters. "There's just nothing in the world, that's not realistic. I think it did a great job at creating distractions for us. It's unfortunate. That's just the way this world is. There's just no way you could connect something that happened seven days ago to this game today."

Meanwhile, Nate Davis of USA Today noted Giants general manager Jerry Reese said it was time for Beckham to "grow up" during his season-ending press conference.

"We all have had to grow up at different times in our lives, and I think it is time for him to do that," he said. "He has been here for three years now and is a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field, but the things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible for those things and we will talk through it. I know he is a smart guy, and I believe he understands that he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise, and I think he will accept that responsibility."

That said, Beckham is not required to attend the OTA workouts, and Raanan pointed out there's no clause in his contract offering a bonus for taking part in the events.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Wednesday the receiver wrapped up a new deal with Nike worth about $25 million over the next five years, making it the richest shoe deal for an NFL player.

The Giants are scheduled to have four more gatherings for organized team activities this offseason. The next one is set for May 30-31.