Andre McGee, Katina Powell Not Indicted in Louisville Sex Scandal

A grand jury decided not to indict former Louisville assistant coach Andre McGee and former escort Katina Powell in connection to the sex scandal involving the Cardinals basketball team.

Per WDRB 41's Jason Riley, the Commonwealth Attorney's office in Louisville "determined there was not the 'legally required independent corroboration of the allegations' made in Powell’s book, Breaking Cardinal Rules to justify recommending an indictment."

In October 2015, John Barr and Jeff Goodman of ESPN's Outside the Lines reported five former Louisville basketball players and recruits said McGee paid for strippers to attend parties on campus from 2010-14.

Powell's book also details "nearly two dozen stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes and other students named for Louisville men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino's late brother-in-law," per Barr and Goodman.

As a result of the allegations against the program, Louisville announced a self-imposed postseason ban for the men's basketball team during the 2015-16 season.