Indy 500 Lineup 2017: Full List of Drivers and Qualifying Times for Marquee Race

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Scott Dixon will sit on pole for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday after producing a stunning performance in qualifying.

The New Zealander claimed his third Indy 500 pole after finishing with a qualifying speed of 232.164 miles per hour, which is the fastest speed since Arie Luyendyk hit 236.986 in 1996, per the Associated Press (via the Guardian).

Ed Carpenter and defending Indy champion Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport complete the front row, while McLaren Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will start from fifth in his maiden Indy 500 appearance.

IndyCar Series provided the full unofficial qualifying results, while the confirmed starting grid can be found at IndianapolisMotorSpeedway.com:

The 36-year-old Dixon won the Indy 500 from pole in 2008. After his qualifying performance in 2017 he has been installed as the favourite to repeat the trick on Sunday, per OddsShark's Justin Hartling.

Grid position is, of course, important at the Indy 500, but it is not the be all and end all.

Dixon was clearly delighted to take pole. "The importance of winning the pole is great, but obviously we are here to win the race. In 2008 we won from pole, so I hope to repeat that year," he said, per Autosport's David Malsher.

And, per Hartling, 11 of the past 14 winners of the Indy 500 have come from the Fast Nine:

However, Rossi won last year from 11th, so those lower down the grid should by no means be discounted.

Much of the focus for the race will be on two-time Formula One world champion Alonso, who had never driven an IndyCar until earlier this month.

Per BBC Sport's Andrew Benson, he is missing this year's Monaco Grand Prix to take part in the Indy 500 as he looks to win the second part of motor racing's Triple Crown—Monaco, Indy and Le Mans.

The front of the grid at the 101st Indy 500 is, in fact, not short of former F1 drivers, with American Rossi and Japan's Takuma Sato—just ahead of Alonso in fourth—both having competed in the sport also. Behind Alonso former F1 drivers Max Chilton and Juan Pablo Montoya will also be competing.

It is set to be a fascinating race, as ever, and though Dixon is the man to beat, there is huge quality in the cars behind him, all of whom will be looking to take glory.