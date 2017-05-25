Ex-RB Michael Bennett to Serve 5 Years in Prison After Burglary, ID Theft Plea

Tim Umphrey/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Michael Bennett has been sentenced to five years in prison as part of a plea deal stemming from burglary and identity theft charges in a 2015 incident.

Per Filipa Ioannou of the San Francisco Chronicle, Bennett pleaded no contest to the charges after he fraudulently took out more than $225,000 in loans using the names of his girlfriend's parents.

Bennett stole documents belonging to his girlfriend's parents from their house while living on their property to take out loans against their house.

A two-sport athlete at the University of Wisconsin, Bennett was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2001. He played 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders.