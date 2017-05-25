Luke Kuechly Says He Won't Change Style of Play Despite Concussion History

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers superstar Luke Kuechly has missed nine games over the past two seasons due to concussions. But the linebacker isn't planning on changing his style of play anytime soon.

"You play the game and don't think about getting hurt, because that slows you down and increases the likelihood of getting hurt," he said Thursday, per David Newton of ESPN.com. "I don't think about it. You just go out there and play."

He added, "You've got to play hard. The moment you slow down, then that's when you get hurt."

