BMW PGA Championship 2017: Johan Carlsson Holds Slim Opening-Round Lead

Sweden's Johan Carlsson earned a one-shot, first-day lead at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, as he carded a six-under-par opening round of 66 on Thursday.

A group of three players finished the day one shot back in a tie for second at the first-ever Rolex Series event, Francesco Molinari, Scott Jamieson and Kiradech Aphibarnrat all posting rounds of 67.

In a high-quality field, there are another nine competitors just two shots behind Carlsson on four under, including Ross Fisher, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson.

Here is what the top of the leaderboard looks like after the first 18 holes of action, per the European Tour:

Carlsson started in fine fashion, making three birdies in a row from the third. He then picked up threes on seven and nine, both par fours, to go out in 30.

After the turn, he bounced back from a bogey at the 10th with birdies at 11 and 12. Another shot gained at 15 saw him heading for a 65, and although a six at the par-five last would undoubtedly have been aggravating for the Swede, it was a mighty impressive round.

Molinari's 18 was similarly excellent as he claimed six birdies—two in the last two holes—after bogeying his opener.

Jamieson's was a blemish-free 18 holes as he picked up shots at four, five, 10, 13 and 16.

World No. 5 Stenson looked in ominous form as he was also bogey-less, per the European Tour:

Meanwhile, Belgian Thomas Pieters is only two shots back as well. He went out in 32 and picked up another three birdies on the back nine, but two bogeys—including one on the last—prevented him sharing the lead, per the European Tour:

Grace's 68—which included an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys—was tinged with controversy after he was allowed a free drop from a plugged lie in a bunker on 13, per Sky Sports' Ali Stafford.

There is a huge amount of quality on show at Wentworth and the top of the leaderboard is very congested.

Carlsson will have to produce another stellar round on Friday if he is to hold off the challengers and retain the lead going into the weekend.