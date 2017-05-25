Dwyane Wade Rumored to Be Expected to Pick Up Contract Option to Stay with Bulls

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade is reportedly expected to pick up his second-year option to remain with the Chicago Bulls for the 2017-18 season.

Responding to a fan question, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported the Bulls are anticipating Wade will pick up his contract option.

"And all I can tell you is most everyone associated with the Bulls believes Wade will pick up the option and remain in Chicago for a second season," Johnson wrote.

Wade's option for next season is worth $23.8 million, per Spotrac.

After spending the first 13 years of his career with the Miami Heat, Wade returned to his hometown of Chicago by signing a two-year deal with the Bulls last summer.

It was a frustrating homecoming for Wade and the Bulls throughout the 2016-17 season. His 18.3 points per game marked his lowest scoring output since his rookie season, and he shot a career-low 43.4 percent in 60 games.

The Bulls struggled their way to a 41-41 record, though they did make the playoffs and won their first two games against the Boston Celtics before losing their next four games to be sent home in the first round.





