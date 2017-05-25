ACC Baseball Tournament 2017: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Two days of rain in Louisville have wreaked havoc with the 2017 ACC Baseball Tournament schedule, forcing four games to be squeezed in on Thursday if the weather holds out.

Thursday marks the first time ACC regular-season champion Louisville will take the field. The Cardinals are seeking their first conference tournament title since 2009 and third in school history.

2017 ACC Tournament Results

No. 2 North Carolina def. No. 11 Boston College, 10-0 (7 Innings)

No. 3 Wake Forest def. No. 10 Georgia Tech, 5-4

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 9 Duke (3 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Notre Dame (7 p.m. ET)

2017 ACC Tournament Bracket

North Carolina 10, Boston College 0 (7 Innings)

In its first game of the ACC tournament, North Carolina put a beating on Boston College and activated the 10-run mercy rule after seven innings.

The Tar Heels jumped out to a 3-0 lead four batters into the game, highlighted by cleanup hitter Ashton McGee's two-run triple. McGee and No. 3 hitter Logan Warmoth combined to go 6-for-9 with two extra-base hits, two RBI and four runs scored.

North Carolina starter Tyler Baum allowed two hits in three innings. Those would be the only hits for Boston College in the game, and no Eagles player reached base after a North Carolina error to start the third inning.

This game was a mismatch on paper. North Carolina came into the day with a 44-11 record; Boston College was 25-27. The final score indicates how wide the talent gap between the two programs is right now.

Wake Forest 5, Georgia Tech 4

A four-run ninth inning propelled Wake Forest to a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech appeared to be in control of the game until the final inning. The Yellow Jackets got on the board in the bottom of the first on Kyle McCann's RBI double and would add single runs in the third, sixth and seventh for a commanding 4-1 lead.

The first three hitters reached base for Wake Forest in the top of the ninth, with Gavin Sheets closing the gap to 4-3 with a two-run homer off Connor Thomas.

Poor defense by Georgia Tech helped Wake Forest take the lead. Logan Harvey scored the go-ahead run on an error at second base.

Colin Peluse closed the game out for the Demon Deacons with a scoreless ninth inning. Wake Forest earns its first win in Pool C and will look to clinch a spot in the semifinals with a victory over Miami on Friday.