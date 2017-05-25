Emma Reportedly on Track for Mid-June Return to WWE from Shoulder Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

After suffering a shoulder injury, WWE Superstar Emma is reportedly set to return to action in mid-June.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), clearance is forthcoming on the heels of Emma getting hurt during a May 7 live event match in Liverpool, England, that saw her team with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet originally reported on the injury, which resulted in Emma being sent home from WWE's European tour.

The 28-year-old Aussie then tweeted the following regarding her status: "Just a little unlucky. Thanks for all the messages. Waiting to see what it is."

Emma suffered a ruptured disc in her back in May 2016, which resulted in her missing five months of action before returning to live events.

Her televised comeback was delayed, as vignettes heralding her transformation into "Emmalina" aired on Raw for several weeks.

Upon appearing, however, she announced that she was going back to her Emma character rather than embracing the glamorous, model-esque gimmick portrayed in the videos.

Emma had seemingly begun a feud with former NXT tag team partner Dana Brooke before landing on the shelf.

