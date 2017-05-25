SEC Baseball Tournament 2017: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament continues on Thursday with three matchups, including one elimination game and a marquee showdown between LSU and Kentucky.

Mississippi State and Arkansas were supposed to play Wednesday but had to be delayed due to weather issues in Alabama over the past two days that have caused numerous scheduling issues.

As long as the rains hold off, there should be a full day of action at the SEC tournament without incident for the first time this week.

2017 SEC Tournament Results

Game 8: No. 5 Mississippi State def. No. 4 Arkansas, 4-3

Game 9: No. 10 Missouri vs. No. 11 South Carolina (3 p.m. ET)

Game 10: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Kentucky (9 p.m.)

2017 SEC Tournament Bracket

Mississippi State 4, Arkansas 3

Mississippi State's bats came to life over the last two innings, scoring three of its four runs to earn a 4-3 victory over Arkansas.

Arkansas started Trevor Stephan held Mississippi State's offense in check, scattering eight hits and allowing one run over six innings. Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn had to use six pitchers to get the final nine outs after Stephan left the game.

Brent Rooker tied the game in the top of the ninth for the Bulldogs with an RBI double. Cody Brown had the go-ahead RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Per the SEC Network, Mississippi State led the SEC with 21 come-from-behind wins entering Thursday's game.

The victory sets the Bulldogs up for a date with top-seeded Florida on Friday. It will be the first matchup between the two SEC rivals this season.