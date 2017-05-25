Aly Raisman Shares Personal Story of Body-Shaming Incident at Airport

Aly Raisman Shares Personal Story of Body-Shaming Incident at AirportMay 25, 2017
Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps" Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me How rude & uncomfortable5/24/2017, 6:23:23 PM
Gymnast Aly Raisman relayed an account of a man who made her uncomfortable at an airport with a remark about her body.
The Olympic gold medalist described the incident through a string of tweets Wednesday. She said a female TSA employee commented on her biceps. A man replied, "I don't see any muscles" before continuing to stare at Raisman, who turned 23 on Thursday.
She criticized the "rude" man and lamented a wider systemic issue problematic to "this judgmental generation" on Twitter:
I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation.5/24/2017, 6:26:30 PM
If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change?5/24/2017, 6:29:32 PM
He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool.5/24/2017, 6:33:33 PM
