Aly Raisman Shares Personal Story of Body-Shaming Incident at Airport

Gymnast Aly Raisman relayed an account of a man who made her uncomfortable at an airport with a remark about her body.

The Olympic gold medalist described the incident through a string of tweets Wednesday. She said a female TSA employee commented on her biceps. A man replied, "I don't see any muscles" before continuing to stare at Raisman, who turned 23 on Thursday.

She criticized the "rude" man and lamented a wider systemic issue problematic to "this judgmental generation" on Twitter:





[Aly Raisman]