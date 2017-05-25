    Aly Raisman Shares Personal Story of Body-Shaming Incident at Airport

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2017

    Gymnast Aly Raisman relayed an account of a man who made her uncomfortable at an airport with a remark about her body.

    The Olympic gold medalist described the incident through a string of tweets Wednesday. She said a female TSA employee commented on her biceps. A man replied, "I don't see any muscles" before continuing to stare at Raisman, who turned 23 on Thursday. 

    She criticized the "rude" man and lamented a wider systemic issue problematic to "this judgmental generation" on Twitter: 


