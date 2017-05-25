Odell Beckham Jr. Not Dating Nick Young's Ex Iggy Azalea, TMZ Reports

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not dating rapper Iggy Azalea, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "Multiple outlets reported the stars hit up Bowlero bowling alley in Woodland Hills, CA on Monday night ... and were 'cozying up' with each other, 'being romantic.' But we talked to sources close to Odell who vehemently denied they were in a relationship ... or dating at all ... saying 'people will create anything.'"

Beckham also appeared to respond to the rumors on Twitter:

The news comes in the wake of Beckham skipping a few Giants organized team activities this week, though according to ESPN, he's expected to attend the OTAs starting Thursday. That report also noted Beckham has been working out in California.

Who was he working out with? Johnny Manziel, it turns out:

NFL OTAs are voluntary, of course, even if Beckham's decision to skip a few days of them has led to a slew of criticism. Regardless of his off-field life, however, Beckham has never caught fewer than 90 passes in a season, never dipped below 1,300 receiving yards and never failed to score double-digit touchdowns. On the field, Beckham has never been anything less than a playmaker and game-changer for the Giants.