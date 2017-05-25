Giro d'Italia 2017: Tejay van Garderen Wins Stage 18, Tom Dumoulin Retains Lead

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen claimed his first-ever Grand Tour stage win as he prevailed Thursday after a gruelling Stage 18 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia, while Tom Dumoulin retained the pink jersey.

The American pipped Team Sky's Mikel Landa in the final sprint to the line, while FDJ's Thibaut Pinot made gains in the general classification as he finished third, eight seconds back from winner Van Garderen.

At the head of the GC standings, though, Dumoulin maintained his 31-second lead as he survived attacks from challengers Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali, with the Dutchman toying with the pair at times.

It was another big blow for Landa, who was pushed into second in the dying stages for the second time in three days.

The Inner Ring relayed the top 10 standings for the stage and the updated general classification:

Team Sky provided the profile for Thursday's daunting stage, a 137-kilometre run in the Dolomites from Moena to Ortisei with multiple climbs:

Movistar's Quintana tried desperately to drop Dumoulin as he looked to cut the Sunweb rider's lead or even take the pink jersey for himself.

The Colombian's first attack came 53 kilometres from the finish, per Eurosport UK:

Nibali also tried his best to cut some time out of Dumoulin as he responded to Quintana's attack.

As noted by Eurosport's Felix Lowe, it was all action with the GC contenders:

However, Dumoulin would not be dropped, and he even looked to extend his lead as he upped the intensity on the final climb of the day.

As it was, Dumoulin, Quintana and Nibali all crossed the line together, just over a minute down on the triumphant Van Garderen.

The 28-year-old has endured some tough times in recent years, but he finally claimed a stage win on a Grand Tour with a fantastic finish on Thursday.

Part of an early 17-man breakaway, Van Garderen and Landa were the only men left at the front of the race by the finish, and the BMC rider made the key pass on the final corner to claim a momentous victory.

Per The Cycling Podcast, it was a victory that obviously meant a great deal:

In terms of the pink jersey, though, it was very much Dumoulin's day, and with just three stages remaining in the 100th Giro d'Italia, he is looking ever more the likely victor.