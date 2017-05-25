Jesus Navas to Leave Manchester City on Free Transfer When Contract Expires

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium scheduled to expire in June.

The club's official website confirmed Navas' impending departure on Thursday, and director of football Txiki Begiristain said of the Spain international's time at the club:

“Working with Jesus has been a pleasure. His hard work, dedication, professionalism and desire to win have been apparent every single day. He showed his versatility numerous times this season, operating at full-back and doing so with distinction. I wish him all the very best with his next move.”

Navas leaves City having won a Premier League crown and two League Cup titles with the club, scoring eight times in 183 total appearances for the Citizens.

According to Goal's Sam Lee, Navas might have extended his stay at the Etihad had their tabled offer met his expectations, adding that he may not be the only aged figure to depart this summer:

News of Navas' departure fell on the same day that Manchester City announced left-back Gael Clichy would also leave when his contract expires, calling his stay at the club "a special six years."

It's already been confirmed that right-back stalwart Pablo Zabaleta will leave the Citizens for pastures new this summer, adding to the list of ageing stars on their way out of the club.

Manager Pep Guardiola doesn't appear to be wasting time in his bid to revitalise the squad and make a renewed run at silverware in the 2017-18 season, having failed to win a trophy in 2016-17.

That being said, it seems a logical choice to allow Navas to leave at the end of his only contract at the club, as ESPN's Richard Jolly noted the forward hasn't exactly been prolific during his stay:

Navas arrived in the Premier League from Sevilla in 2013 and ended a 13-year association with La Liga's giants in order to make the move to Manchester, having suffered from homesickness for much of his career.

At 31, Navas doesn't have many years remaining to enjoy his peak condition, and it seems likely a return to Spain's top flight could await this summer.