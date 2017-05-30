Which NFL Team Is Best at Every Position Group?

1 of 15

Bob Levey/Getty Images

New England Patriots (Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett)

There isn't a position in the NFL that inspires more argument and discussion than quarterback. Not only do quarterbacks hog up all the money and awards, but they even hog up the barroom arguments.

What a bunch of glory hogs.

It's hard to argue against the notion that Tom Brady is the best quarterback playing today. Brady's coming off a suspension-shortened 2016 season in which he completed over 67 percent of his passes for over 3,500 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Brady set a pair of NFL records last year. He passed for 28 touchdowns against just two interceptions, the best ratio in league history in that regard.

And he became the first quarterback ever to win five Super Bowls.

Still, there are those who will dispute Tom Terrific's status as top dog among signal-callers, despite the fact Brady is fourth all-time in both passing yardage and touchdowns. Head north and some will say it's Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Move south and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints will get some run.

However, even if you think Brady isn't the no-doubt top starter in the NFL, it's difficult to dispute the Patriots have an edge when you consider the totality of the position group.

If Rodgers goes down, Brett Hundley takes the field and the Packers are grilled cheese. If Brees falters, the newly acquired Chase Daniel would step in.

That's better, but it still isn't good.

But with Brady in the principal's office last year, Jimmy Garoppolo showed enough in game action that the Cleveland Browns spent most of the offseason trying to trade for him.

When Garoppolo went down too, third-stringer Jacoby Brissett came in and led New England to a 27-0 win over a Houston Texans team that went on to win the AFC South.

Argue the king of the starters all you want. But when it comes to the quarterback group as a whole, the Pats are a lock at No. 1.

Honorable Mention: New Orleans Saints (Drew Brees, Chase Daniel, Garrett Grayson), Green Bay Packers (Aaron Rodgers, Brett Hundley, Joe Callahan)