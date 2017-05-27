USA vs. Saudi Arabia: 2017 U-20 World Cup Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

The United States will need to beat Saudi Arabia on Sunday if they're to clinch top spot in Group F of the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and advance to the knockout stages with a priority place in the round of 16.

The Stars and Stripes head into the last match of their group campaign having yet to surrender defeat, but a 3-3 draw in their opener against Ecuador means they need a win to guarantee first place in the pool.

Senegal and Saudi Arabia are currently lurking just a point behind the Americans and each have everything to play for, while fourth-placed Ecuador can still take top spot themselves should the day play out as hoped.

Tensions are almost at breaking point heading into what could be a day of highs or lows for all four teams in Group F, although the United States will feel sorely disappointed if they end up anywhere other than on top of the order.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's fixture and which players to keep an eye on, complete with all the vital viewing information you need to catch the action.

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

Venue: Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, South Korea

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Eurosport 1 (UK)

Prediction: United States 2-0 Saudi Arabia

United States U20 vs. Saudi Arabia U20 Form Guide United States Saudi Arabia Senegal 0-1 United States Ecuador 1-2 Saudi Arabia Ecuador 3-3 United States Saudi Arabia 0-2 Senegal United States 0-0 Honduras Tunisia 4-2 Saudi Arabia United States 2-1 El Salvador Saudi Arabia 3-1 Libya Soccerway

Erik Palmer-Brown, United States

As far as captain performances go, the United States' youngsters could hardly have asked for more from armband-wearer Erik Palmer-Brown thus far in their Under-20 World Cup campaign.

The 20-year-old responded well to the disappointment of drawing against Ecuador to rally and beat Senegal 1-0 in their next outing, leaving American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta full of praise for the defender:

His pairing alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Cameron Carter-Vickers seems to be the route forward for the United States, and the humble leader was happy to celebrate the scoring form of Josh Sargent in particular:

Sargent will be another man to watch after he netted three over the course of his first two games in South Korea, looking to add further riches to his record when he takes on a vulnerable Saudi Arabia defence.

That being said, the clean sheet will be a first priority for the United States, meaning captain Palmer-Brown bears the heaviest burden of any as he seeks a second spotless slate in succession.

Abdulrahman Alyami, Saudi Arabia

Not much is known about the youngsters of the Saudi Arabia squad other than the fact a handful of Saudi clubs house the entire team's roster and that Abdulrahman Alyami may be the most promising of them all.

Hopes for any sort of title challenge in South Korea looked dim following an opening 2-0 defeat to Senegal, but Alyami's brace guided Saudi Arabia to a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, per Middle Eastern football account Ahdaaf:

The 19-year-old frequently made it his business to make a nuisance of himself among the defence, not to mention displaying a poacher's touch in front of goal to tuck away two difficult chances:

Saudi Arabia are yet to keep a clean sheet in South Korea, so it seems only too plausible they'll need to score against the United States—who are yet to fail to score in any match—if they can hope to triumph.

In that vein, Alyami's predatory presence will be key to any hopes of an upset, although his midfield as a collective will need to band together in order to offer up the chances he needs in front of goal.