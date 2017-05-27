    USA vs. Saudi Arabia: 2017 U-20 World Cup Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2017

    Salvadoran footballer Josue Rivera (C) vies for the ball with US players Justen Glad (L) and Brooks Lennon (R) during their U-20 Concacaf qualifying football match at the National Stadium in San Jose on March 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EZEQUIEL BECERRA (Photo credit should read EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)
    EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

    The United States will need to beat Saudi Arabia on Sunday if they're to clinch top spot in Group F of the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and advance to the knockout stages with a priority place in the round of 16.

    The Stars and Stripes head into the last match of their group campaign having yet to surrender defeat, but a 3-3 draw in their opener against Ecuador means they need a win to guarantee first place in the pool.

    Senegal and Saudi Arabia are currently lurking just a point behind the Americans and each have everything to play for, while fourth-placed Ecuador can still take top spot themselves should the day play out as hoped.

    Tensions are almost at breaking point heading into what could be a day of highs or lows for all four teams in Group F, although the United States will feel sorely disappointed if they end up anywhere other than on top of the order.

    Read on for a preview of Sunday's fixture and which players to keep an eye on, complete with all the vital viewing information you need to catch the action.

        

    Date: Sunday, May 28

    Time: 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

    Venue: Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, South Korea

    Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

    TV Info: Eurosport 1 (UK)

    Prediction: United States 2-0 Saudi Arabia

    United States U20 vs. Saudi Arabia U20 Form Guide
    United StatesSaudi Arabia
    Senegal 0-1 United StatesEcuador 1-2 Saudi Arabia
    Ecuador 3-3 United StatesSaudi Arabia 0-2 Senegal
    United States 0-0 HondurasTunisia 4-2 Saudi Arabia
    United States 2-1 El SalvadorSaudi Arabia 3-1 Libya
    Soccerway

              

    Erik Palmer-Brown, United States

    As far as captain performances go, the United States' youngsters could hardly have asked for more from armband-wearer Erik Palmer-Brown thus far in their Under-20 World Cup campaign.

    The 20-year-old responded well to the disappointment of drawing against Ecuador to rally and beat Senegal 1-0 in their next outing, leaving American Soccer Now's Brian Sciaretta full of praise for the defender:

    His pairing alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Cameron Carter-Vickers seems to be the route forward for the United States, and the humble leader was happy to celebrate the scoring form of Josh Sargent in particular:

    Sargent will be another man to watch after he netted three over the course of his first two games in South Korea, looking to add further riches to his record when he takes on a vulnerable Saudi Arabia defence.

    That being said, the clean sheet will be a first priority for the United States, meaning captain Palmer-Brown bears the heaviest burden of any as he seeks a second spotless slate in succession. 

          

    Abdulrahman Alyami, Saudi Arabia 

    Not much is known about the youngsters of the Saudi Arabia squad other than the fact a handful of Saudi clubs house the entire team's roster and that Abdulrahman Alyami may be the most promising of them all.

    Hopes for any sort of title challenge in South Korea looked dim following an opening 2-0 defeat to Senegal, but Alyami's brace guided Saudi Arabia to a 2-1 victory over Ecuador, per Middle Eastern football account Ahdaaf:

    The 19-year-old frequently made it his business to make a nuisance of himself among the defence, not to mention displaying a poacher's touch in front of goal to tuck away two difficult chances:

    Saudi Arabia are yet to keep a clean sheet in South Korea, so it seems only too plausible they'll need to score against the United States—who are yet to fail to score in any match—if they can hope to triumph.

    In that vein, Alyami's predatory presence will be key to any hopes of an upset, although his midfield as a collective will need to band together in order to offer up the chances he needs in front of goal.