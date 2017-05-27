England vs. Barbarians: Start Time, Live Stream for 2017 International

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

England will host a star-studded Barbarians lineup at Twickenham this Sunday in what promises to be a tantalising tune-up for a busy summer of international rugby.

The Red Rose will travel to Argentina for their summer tour in June, and some will be treating this weekend's non-cap international as a chance to raise their hand for future involvement in the national team.

Many European stars will be missing for Sunday's duel ahead of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand—as will any All Blacks who promise to take part in the three-part series.

Chris Robshaw has been elected Red Rose co-captain by head coach Eddie Jones and will lead the team for the first time since being relieved of his armband duties following the disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign, per The Rugby Paper

Read on for a preview of Sunday's international encounter, complete with details on how you can catch the action, as well as a look toward who will be out to entertain most.

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Twickenham, London

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK)

TV Info: Sky Sports 2 (UK)

Blossoming Rosebuds

Among the contingent of established names and newfound talents named in England's squad, there are a number of assets on the steady path to stardom, perhaps the highest-placed of whom is Sam Underhill.

The Bath-bound flanker has been tipped for big things after two seasons honing his craft with Ospreys, and The Telegraph's Charlie Morgan picked him out for special praise upon hearing news of the England team announcement:

Another soaring starlet is Saracens back Alex Lozowski, who earned high praise from club team-mate Schalk Brits—who will also happen to be lining up against the youngster after being named in the Barbarians lineup:

"Baptism through fire" is a phrase one might attribute to players making their international rugby debut against the Baa Baas, some of the most experienced stars in the world exercising their skills in a pressure-free environment.

That being said, Underhill and centre-cum-fly-half Lozowski, 23, can make a bold statement in standing up to some of the best in the world, and given England's trend of promoting young stars of late, it's far from inconceivable.

One to Watch: David Smith

Crowds come to watch the Barbarians due to the fact its ever-classy lineup can't help but ooze quality when it takes to the pitch, but even then, there are always those who stand a cut above the rest in these fixtures.

We're banking on Castres wing David Smith to be that man on this occasion, and it was no surprise to hear the Baa Baas happy to announce his involvement as a late addition to the team on Tuesday:

Smith has just come off the back of a busy season in the Top 14, during which he scored seven tries, which included a hat-trick display against Stade Francais last month:

The ox-like speedster holds as much pace as any other player likely to be on the Twickenham turf this Sunday, and it will be of interest to see how much fortune the England line has restraining him.

Smith has reigned in the Top 14 for going on seven years as one of its most consistent try-scoring talents, and he returns to the Barbarians fold hoping to give his campaign an end-of-season boost.