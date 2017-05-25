WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of May 25

1 of 4

Paul Heyman's return Monday night injected Raw with an energy and electricity that had been missing. The advocate for the reigning, defending universal champion, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, interrupted the proceedings to speak directly to Finn Balor prior to the Superstar's battle with Karl Anderson.

The manner in which Heyman proceeded to put Balor over, referring to him as the most talented Superstar in all of WWE and the most intriguing potential opponent for Lesnar after Extreme Rules, did more to put over the aura and talent of the former universal champion than anything WWE Creative has mustered up for the NXT export.

Unlike many non-wrestling on-screen personas, there is credibility behind Heyman's words.

He told the world Lesnar would beat The Undertaker, and he did. He told the world The Beast would reign as the Universal Champion come WrestleMania 33, and he did.

Not only are his claims validated, he speaks in a way that is both easy to understand and entirely engrossing. Fans care about what he has to say, so when he comes to the ring and tells the world that Balor is the most talented Superstar in WWE, it carries a weight that someone like Stephanie McMahon, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley and others simply cannot claim.

Considering how significant a role Balor figures to play on Raw for years to come, having Heyman put him over as the most interesting of the five Superstars competing for the title opportunity at Extreme Rules is a phenomenal creative decision.

Speaking of positive creative decisions, the sneak attack of Enzo Amore spawned a "who done it" storyline, the likes of which are always effective.

Immediately, fans took to social media and questioned who it could have been, with most suggesting it was tag team partner Big Cass who laid out his buddy.

Whether it was the result of a frustrated big man tired of losing because of his over-the-top confidant or someone else, there is genuine intrigue developing at a time where Raw is as gold a product as it has been since the miserable days of the mid-1990s.

Emphasis on the underrated Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick ahead of their Street Fight on 205 Live, as well as Goldust's insistence that The Golden Age is back, helped round out the best of this week's red brand broadcast.