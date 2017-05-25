Richard Sherman Reportedly Blames Russ, Carroll for Not Winning Multiple SBs

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman reportedly believes the team "should have won multiple Super Bowls by now" and has told friends he places the blame for the lack of championships on quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com passed along details about the unique, and sometimes tense, relationship between Sherman and the other faces of the franchise. They included an encounter during a 2014 practice when he told Wilson, "You f---ing suck!" after an interception.

The 29-year-old has also struggled to move on from the Seahawks' 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots. The thriller saw Seattle move the ball to the 1-yard line before Wilson threw an interception to Malcolm Butler in the final seconds to seal the Pats' victory.

A former assistant coach told Wickersham that Sherman's tendency to place blame on others when things don't go right doesn't always sit well with teammates.

"He's always looking at what other people are doing," the coach said. "He's made it personal. It's your fault we're not winning. It wears guys thin."

The issues reportedly stem from the defender's belief that Carroll "hasn't held Wilson or many young Seahawks to the defense's championship standard." Sherman declined an opportunity to respond to the claims made in the ESPN article.

Seattle was open about the possibility of trading Sherman, who has two years left on his current contract, earlier in the offseason. It's unclear whether his apparent discontent with the team's overall results played a role in those talks.

Carroll admitted earlier in May during a 710 ESPN Seattle radio interview those discussions have faded since the 2017 NFL draft finished.

"Yes. In one respect, it would be because it went after draft time," he said. "But people can always call you, and there were some people, there were some conversations. I don't think they're going to change. I don't think anybody's going to offer us anything that would make it worthwhile, because there's no draft involved and all that kind of stuff. But that's always out there. There's always opportunities to trade."

Carroll added the chances of making a deal now are "like zero percent."

Sherman has spent his entire career with the Seahawks since the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He's earned four Pro Bowl selections and helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII with a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2013-14 season.