Stone Cold Steve Austin Endorses Jinder Mahal on Latest Podcast

Following Jinder Mahal's shocking WWE Championship victory at Backlash, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin spoke favorably of The Maharaja on his podcast.

According to William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com, the Texas Rattlesnake expressed his belief on the Steve Austin Show that Mahal has some of the necessary tools to be a top Superstar: "He's got a great look, a great body. Oh dude, [the 'Maharaja' nickname] has cool factor written all over it. Plus, if you play that with arrogance, it works for you. But, dude, down the road, I think that it spells money. I think the kid [has] got a great look."

Austin also discussed the idea that Mahal's physique appealed to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon: "This kid has bits and pieces of the things [one needs to be successful]. And all of these things can be graded on a scale of one to 10 on what you're bringing to the table. But, at first, one of the big things you've got to bring, dude, for Vince to get in that big spot, size helps and it just does."

Mahal surprisingly became No. 1 contender several weeks ago with help from the Singh Brothers and went on to face Randy Orton for the title at Backlash.

The Singh Brothers were once again difference-makers, as they distracted The Viper enough to allow Mahal to win and become the 50th different WWE champion in the company's history.

In addition to his look, the Calgary, Alberta, Canada, native is of Indian descent and appeals to the massive and largely untapped Indian market for WWE.

Even so, elevating Mahal to the top spot in the company is a major risk for WWE considering how he had been portrayed in the years leading up to his improbable triumph.

Mahal was previously utilized primarily as enhancement talent meant to lose matches and put over other Superstars in the process.

His transition from "jobber" to WWE champion is perhaps the most sudden in WWE history, but with few top heels to speak of on SmackDown Live, WWE took a chance on one of its most physically imposing Superstars.

