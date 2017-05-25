Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Only Visited with Seahawks

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly didn't take part in an on-field workout Wednesday during his visit with the Seattle Seahawks.

On Thursday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported a source said Kaepernick "merely visited" with the organization. He didn't get a chance to showcase his current skill set.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last week during a radio interview on 710 ESPN Seattle that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were both on the team's radar, per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," he said. "We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."

Kaepernick has received support from within the Seattle locker room during his extended stay on the free-agent market. Kapadia noted in March that outspoken Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said on ESPN's First Take he felt the quarterback was being "blackballed" by teams.

"I'm sure he is," Sherman said. "It's difficult to see because he's played at such a high level, and you see guys, quarterbacks, who have never played at a high level being signed by teams. So it's difficult to understand. Obviously he's going to be in a backup role at this point. But you see quarterbacks, there was a year Matt Schaub had a pretty rough year and got signed the next year. So it has nothing to do with football. You can see that. They signed guys who have had off years before."

The 29-year-old Wisconsin native has received extremely limited interest on the open market despite a career 88.9 passer rating, including a 90.7 mark last season on the strength of 16 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions, and a lack of QB depth around the league.

Kaepernick became a polarizing figure after making national headlines last year for his decision to kneel for the United States national anthem. Fearing the choice could impact his future, he plans to stand for the anthem in 2017, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He still hasn't been able to find a landing spot, though. A lack of a workout with the Seahawks suggests signing in Seattle isn't imminent as the team reviews its options.

Kaepernick would provide the organization with a more stable backup situation than untested Trevone Boykin. But more goes into the team's decision than his on-field skill.