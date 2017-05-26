Every NFL Team's Smartest Move so Far This Offseason

0 of 32

Jason Miller/Getty Images

We're in the period of the calendar when NFL general managers are filled with anxiety. Or at least more anxiety than, say, your average Tuesday.

They entered the offseason with a canvas to paint. And now that free agency and the draft are long in the rearview mirror, their artwork is drying out and ready to be displayed in late July at training camp.

Oh sure, there are still critical roster cut-down calls to be made. But the key decisions both in the short and long term are done for one more year. Now it's a matter of sitting, watching and hoping the plan unfolds correctly.

Of all the moves made by each team, there's usually one that stands out. It can be the veteran free agent inserted in the right place or the top draft pick who becomes part of a talent foundation for years.