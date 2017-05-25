Chris Sale Records League-Leading 9th Start with 7 Innings, Fewer Than 3 Runs

Chris Sale Records League-Leading 9th Start with 7 Innings, Fewer Than 3 RunsMay 25, 2017
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Fact: Chris Sale allowed 3 ER over 7.1 IP in the Boston Red Sox's 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. It was his league-leading ninth start this year in which he pitched at least seven innings while giving up three or fewer runs.
Source: B/R Insights