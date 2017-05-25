    Chris Sale Records League-Leading 9th Start with 7 Innings, Fewer Than 3 Runs

    Daily Facts

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 24: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox delivers in the second inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on May 24, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    Fact: Chris Sale allowed 3 ER over 7.1 IP in the Boston Red Sox's 9-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. It was his league-leading ninth start this year in which he pitched at least seven innings while giving up three or fewer runs. 

    Source: B/R Insights