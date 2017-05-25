Tommaso Ciampa and the 10 Most Heartbreaking WWE Heel Turns of All Time

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Chicago featured some incredible action from the best and brightest in the promotion, but the end of the show is what everyone was talking about the next day.

After failing to defeat The Authors of Pain in a ladder match for the NXT tag titles, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano received a standing ovation from the crowd.

What came next wasn't so much shocking as it was depressing. While waving to the crowd before heading backstage. Ciampa proceeded to destroy his best friend with a devastating attack.

Wrestling history is filled with moments like this, but some betrayals are harder to process because of the relationship between the two people involved.

This slideshow will look at 10 of the most heartbreaking heel turns in WWE history.