Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Work out to Be Scheduled, Says Magic Johnson

Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson revealed Wednesday that the team is in the process of scheduling a workout with Lonzo Ball.

In an interview with ESPN Radio Los Angeles (h/t Des Bieler of the Washington Post), Johnson indicated that the workout is set to occur in the next two weeks.

L.A. holds the No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 NBA draft.

Since Ball is a California native who attended UCLA, he has long been viewed as an ideal fit for the Lakers.

That has coincided with his father, LaVar Ball, publicly pushing for the Lonzo-to-Lakers marriage to happen.

LaVar recently told Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation that the Lakers are the only team his son will work out for during the predraft process.

He also stressed to Ward that he is sure the Lakers will select his son with the second overall pick:

"There's no doubt in my mind whatsoever. I'm going to say it again, in English, speak it into existence. In Spanish, speak it into existence. In Africa, speak that mother[expletive] into existence."

While Ball is in the mix for the No. 1 overall selection, Washington guard Markelle Fultz is favored to land with the Boston Celtics.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Bruins last season, while shooting a sizzling 55.1 percent from the floor.

Drafting Ball may require the Lakers to trade D'Angelo Russell or Jordan Clarkson in order to make room, but with a skill set that could potentially make him a perennial All-Star, passing on Ball would be a difficult proposition for L.A.