Where Would CM Punk, Batista and Top Superstars Be in WWE If They Never Left?

Credit: WWE.com

CM Punk's nasty divorce from WWE led to the former world champ missing out on WrestleManias, potential dream feuds and being a part of history unfolding. Imagining a reality where Punk stuck around inspires a wealth of what ifs.

A contentious relationship with the company inspired Punk's abrupt exit from WWE in early 2014. Batista, AJ Lee, Alberto Del Rio and Ryback can understand what The Second-City Saint went through. Those Superstars all have their own stories of tension ahead of breaking it off with WWE.

As a result, Punk and the others weren't around for major moments in the past few years.

Raw and SmackDown became separate brands again last summer. The women's division underwent a revolution in mid-2015. WWE created the Universal Championship, a SmackDown women's title and welcomed big names from NXT and elsewhere. Punk and his fellow ex-WWEers didn't partake in any of it.

Batista left after Payback 2014 and has since been busy starring in movies.

Lee retired shortly after WrestleMania 31. Ryback and WWE parted ways in 2016. Del Rio returned in 2015 but opted out of his contract in the fall of 2016.

What if they were all on the roster today? What marquee matches would be on their resume? What rivalries would be they be involved with on Raw and SmackDown?

Read on for an exploration of those questions and a look at what might have been.