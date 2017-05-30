1st-Ever Women's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match Announced on SmackDown

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon announced Tuesday night the No. 1 contendership for the SmackDown Women's Championship will be on the line in a women's Money in the Bank match at the pay-per-view of the same name June 18.

McMahon tweeted his excitement with the announcement:

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Tamina and Natalya were originally supposed to determine a No. 1 contender for Naomi's title in a Fatal 5-Way match. However, the women began brawling before the bell, per WWE's official Twitter account:

Unable to determine a challenger, McMahon instead opted to have the five carry their bad blood over to Money in the Bank.

Raw star Nia Jax was happy to see Tuesday's announcement and also appeared to throw a dig at the upper management on Raw:

The SmackDown women's division has been chaotic since Carmella, Nattie and Tamina formed the Welcoming Committee in an effort to prevent Charlotte from becoming champion.

Since the trio was unhappy about Charlotte receiving a title shot shortly after joining SmackDown Live from Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up, it interrupted a match between The Queen and Naomi.

The Welcoming Committee running roughshod forced Charlotte, Naomi and Becky to reluctantly team up in an effort to take it down.

That proved difficult, though, as the Welcoming Committee won a six-woman tag team match at Backlash when Natalya forced Lynch to tap out to the Sharpshooter.

Following a tag team match on SmackDown, all five women aside from Naomi made their case for why they should be No. 1 contender, including Tamina, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE Universe on Twitter:

Since it was difficult to choose only one of them, Shane-O-Mac gave everyone an opportunity.

SmackDown has been heralded as the "Land of Opportunity," and while it would have been easy to elevate Charlotte or Becky straight away due to their impressive resumes, the blue brand typically hasn't operated that way.

The fact that Jinder Mahal was put in position to become WWE champion is proof that anything can happen, and it was put to the test Tuesday.

It can be argued that the SmackDown women's division has been in a holding pattern of sorts over the past several weeks, but that is no longer the case.

And a women's Money in the Bank match is another big step for the division as a whole after Charlotte and Sasha Banks wrestled in a Hell in a Cell match last October.

