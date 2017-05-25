Josh Sargent Scores Winner as USA Beat Senegal at U-20 World Cup 2017

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Josh Sargent scored his third goal at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Thursday to hand the USA a 1-0 win over Senegal at the Incheon Stadium in South Korea.

Sargent, who scored a brace in the United States' opening match with Ecuador, struck the decisive goal before half-time.

The win puts the USA top of Group F with four points after two games.

The match was a somewhat cagey affair initially as both sides cautiously probed one another, each giving away possession several times in the process.

Tyler Adams had the first real chance of note after half an hour when Sargent slipped the ball through to him 12 yards out, but Mouhamed Mbaye was on hand to deny the 18-year-old.

Sargent found the net soon after, though, when Luca de la Torre picked him out following a lovely move on the right, and he produced a sublime turn and finish, per the New York Red Bulls:

It was a deserved lead for the USA, who had provided more of a threat going forward than their opponents.

Goal USA's Ives Galarcep ran the rule over their top performers at the break:

Per the New York Red Bulls, the Americans almost doubled their lead on the counter-attack within minutes of the restart:

Senegal made a better start to the second half than they did the first, though, and they caused U.S. centre-back duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Erik Palmer-Brown problems with some high pressing.

They perhaps should have grabbed an equaliser following a free-kick but failed to take the opportunity despite Adams fluffing his lines in an attempt to clear.

The USA remained resolute at the back, however—an improvement after shipping three goals against Ecuador—and they did well to contain the likes of Ibrahima Niane and Aliou Badji and hold out for three points.

With their victory, the USA can top Group F if they beat Saudi Arabia on Sunday. If Sargent can continue his red-hot form heading into the knockout stages, the USA could go far.