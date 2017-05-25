Angela Magana Tells TMZ She'll 'Most Definitely' Sue Cris Cyborg for Punch

Mitch Viquez/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Angela Magana has said she will "most definitely" take legal action against Cris Cyborg after the Brazilian punched her at the UFC Athlete Retreat on Sunday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Magana said "You f--ked up, big time. You can't do what you did. I'm gonna get you as hard as I can get you."

Magana added she was told police are pursuing a charge of felony assault after the clash between the duo. TMZ provided video of their interview (Warning, contains profanity):

Cyborg was arrested and charged with misdemeanour battery having struck Magana at a UFC retreat.

The precursor for the incident is said to have been barbs aimed by Magana at Cyborg on social media, including a post on Twitter that insulted the 31-year-old's appearance.

As noted by Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting, the post in question is said to have upset Cyborg as it included a photograph of her visiting young cancer patients.

Things came to a head between the pair at the 2017 UFC athlete summit, as we can see below (warning, contains profanity):

After the incident, Magana took to social media to challenge Cyborg to a jiu-jitsu bout, noting there is a difference in weight between the pair.

Cyborg is considered by many to be the standout female mixed martial arts star in the world and made her UFC debut in May last year against Leslie Smith. The featherweight star has won 17 of her 19 professional fights.