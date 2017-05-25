Wayne Rooney Not Included in England Squad for Fixtures Against Scotland, France

JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has been left out of the England squad for their upcoming matches against Scotland and France.

News of Gareth Southgate's 23-man selection for those fixtures came on Thursday, per the team's official Twitter account:

Three Lions skipper Rooney missed the team's previous two matches against Germany and Lithuania due to an injury.

Elsewhere, after a strong finish to the Premier League season, there is a call-up for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier, while Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson is also included in a defender-heavy squad.

After a season battling with injury problems, Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is back in contention for a start with the national team, too. He is one of four 'keepers selected by Southgate.

Up top, Jermain Defoe keeps his place after netting on his return to the England side against Lithuania. Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy are the other options to lead the line.

England will travel to Scotland for a crucial FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifier on June 10, before they visit France on June 13 for a friendly.

Squad Recap

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Given there are so many goalkeepers and so many defenders in this squad, the decision to omit Rooney is certainly one that'll raise eyebrows.

The skipper hasn't enjoyed his best campaign, although he did start the final three games of the Premier League season for Manchester United. As it stands, the 31-year-old's international future looks to be up in the air.

There are some exciting names included, though, most notably Trippier, who has excelled for Tottenham in recent weeks. The former Burnley man has usurped Kyle Walker at right-back, providing a major threat on the flank.

Per Squawka Football, England are well stocked in the position, with Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne also involved:

Gibson will also get a chance to impress the manager. Although he was relegated with Middlesbrough this season, the centre-back has showcased a lot of quality in his defending and excellent leadership skills. Should Southgate utilise a back-three, he would be a useful option.

At the other end of the pitch, Defoe is another player who can hold his head up high despite suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The veteran poacher was operating at the point of a moribund Sunderland side throughout the campaign, but he still managed to score an impressive 15 goals.

The Black Cats' plight would have been a lot worse without him, per WhoScored.com:

Butland came back into the Stoke side in April, and after an expectedly rusty start, he was back at his best in the Potters' 1-0 win over Southampton on the final day. After disappointing seasons for Joe Hart with Torino and Fraser Forster with Saints, he'll hope to make his case to be considered the England No. 1.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England are in a strong position to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as they sit at the top of Group F, four points clear of Slovakia in second.

They visit Hampden Park knowing a win over their rivals would be a big step towards winning the group, although Scotland can thrust themselves back into contention if they secure a memorable three points.