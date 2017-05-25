Wayne Rooney, Manchester Clubs Make Donation to Victims of Arena Bombing

SOREN ANDERSSON/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has donated £100,000 to the victims of the Manchester Arena Bombing, and between them Manchester United and Manchester City will donate £1 million.

The Press Association and The Times' Paul Hirst relayed the news:

Meanwhile, per The Mirror's Steve Robson, Rooney has donated the six-figure sum through The Wayne Rooney Foundation.

In a statement on his charity's official website, Rooney said:

"There are moments in life that instantly affect you and stop you in your tracks. Monday night was one of those occasions. Like so many others, I have enjoyed great nights at the arena, often with my family.

"As a father, I am horrified that a night out for so many young people could end so tragically. My heart goes out all those affected. Please give whatever you can."

Robson added former United veteran Phil Neville has also lent his support by providing food for staff and patients at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Per United's official website, the two Manchester clubs' pledge has taken the total raised by the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund beyond £3 million, which also includes £1 million raised by the Manchester Evening News' crowd-funded #westandtogether campaign.

The Red Devils dedicated Wednesday's UEFA Europa League win against Ajax to the 22 victims who were killed in the bombing, which also left 64 people injured, per the BBC.

United midfielder Ander Herrera spoke eloquently about the tragedy in his post-match press conference:

Per Robson, a donation of £5 can be made by texting "CityUnited" to 70800, or donations can be given online at BT.com/Rooney.